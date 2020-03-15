All branches of the Kanawha County Public Library system are closed until further notice, according to a news release from library officials Sunday afternoon.
"Along with federal, state and local agencies, the Kanawha County Public Library has been closely monitoring the evolving situation involving COVID-19," Board President Monika Jaensson said in the release. "The safety and well-being of our staff and patrons are our primary concern, and we believe that closing the libraries at this time is the best way to meet that goal."
All 10 KCPL branch locations -- the Main Branch in downtown Charleston, Clendenin, Cross Lanes, Dunbar, Elk Valley, Glasgow, Marmet, Riverside, Sissonville and St. Albans -- along with the mobile library and the KCPL-affiliated Nitro Public Library, are affected by the closures.
While the branch locations are closed, the KCPL will continue to offer its online services -- including eBooks, Freegal Music, Hoopla, RBDigital, Tumblebooks and Kanopy -- to library patrons through its website, www.kanawhalibrary.org.
As of Sunday afternoon, the state Department of Health and Human Resources has yet to confirm a case of the coronavirus in West Virginia. According to its website, the DHHR has tested 39 patients for the virus, with 38 results coming back negative and one result pending.