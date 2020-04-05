Gov. Jim Justice added Kanawha County to an executive order on Saturday night calling for stricter enforcement of his stay-at-home order.
Originally issued Friday for parts of the Eastern Panhandle, the expanded order calls for limiting all gatherings to five people and directs businesses to require all employees work from home to the maximum extent possible.
The expanded order now applies to Berkeley, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Monongalia and Morgan counties.
A third COVID-19-related death was announced by the Department of Health and Human Services Sunday morning. The man was a resident in the Sundale Nursing Home, in Monongalia County, that is linked to 29 coronavirus cases.
Local health departments for counties included in the order are required to direct essential businesses to follow proper social distancing guidelines. The order also gives health departments unspecified powers to enforce those directions.
“I have been monitoring this situation [Saturday] and decided to take this action tonight after my medical experts advised me that these counties are the next areas where community clusters may soon develop," Justice said in a news release.
At a Sunday news conference, Kanawha County officials said the Kanawha Sheriff’s Office will be working with state police and municipal law enforcement to enforce the new order.
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young said officials are still “working through the process” of determining what enforcement could look like.
If residents see large groups of people gathering and not following social distance guidelines, or non-essential businesses still operating, they should call KCHD to make a report, Young said.
Under the expanded order, Young also announced Sunday restrictions for businesses to help decrease the spread of COVID-19.
All businesses are asked to mandate that any employees with the capability to work from home should do so immediately, Young said.
Businesses still operating in the county — including stores, offices, pharmacies and other essential services — must only allow two people per 1,000 square feet of public space, Young said.
People waiting to enter the building or who are already inside also must practice social distancing, staying 6 feet away from one another, Young said.
Businesses are responsible for posting notices of the new policies in at least five places, as well as notifying customers through social media and websites, Young said.
“Businesses are not in this alone, however,” Young said. “We will assist them."
Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said Sunday there had been cases in the area where individuals tested positive for COVID-19 but failed to follow proper quarantine, potentially infecting others.
Salango said law enforcement agencies will work to enforce quarantine measures if necessary, as well as the other parts of Young’s directive.
“Whatever means we have to take to enforce this order, we will,” Salango said.
While it would be difficult to enforce the limits on people in stores, Salango said he believes businesses will comply, and if they don’t, “anything is on the table. We could even shut down the store.”
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said city police will be working with county agencies and other law enforcement to enforce the order, as well.
“We know 95% of folks in Charleston are doing what they need to be doing,” Goodwin said. “This is another tool in our toolbox to keep everyone safe. From a city perspective, we’re banking on you.”
Young said a call was scheduled Sunday evening to discuss plans with other municipalities.
Under the new order, the county will also have support from the West Virginia National Guard. Young said they will help with logistical support and additional staffing, as well as performing epidemiological tracing for positive COVID-19 cases.
“We are tightening up restrictions,” Young said. “We’re making them a little bit tighter, with the aim to protect the public.”