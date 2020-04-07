The Kanawha County Commission approved “hero pay” for county employees who are considered first responders to the coronavirus pandemic during an emergency meeting Tuesday evening.
The commission also voted to cover any co-pays and out-of-pocket costs to any county employee who contracts COVID-19.
Eligible employees will receive an additional $4 per hour under “hero pay,” or hazard pay — $320 total per pay period. They’ll be back paid to March 15, the day before Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency.
Kanawha Commission President Kent Carper said the county will extend the first responder title to a range of employees involved in fighting the spread of the virus. He said custodians who cleaned the Kanawha County Judicial Annex while it was a hot spot for the virus, and county clerk employees who were gearing up for a primary election in May before it was moved, deserve the additional pay.
“The order includes but is not limited to; deputy sheriffs, prosecuting attorneys, emergency managers, custodians, maintenance workers, circuit clerks, county clerks, sheriff’s tax, and all others who are risking personal health and safety during this unprecedented pandemic,” a release from the commission says.
The hazard pay period will likely end within the next 30 days, or if the state of emergency is lifted earlier, due to financial restraints, Carper said.
Kanawha Commissioner Ben Salango said he believed the commission was the first governmental body in West Virginia to implement hazard pay for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For example, the Kanawha County Ambulance Authority will likely receive more than $200,000 in total pay under the change, Deputy County Manager Andrew Gunnoe said. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will see about $44,000 additionally per payroll period — or $88,000 a month.
“The purpose behind this is to recognize the public employees that have risked their life — risked the life of their families,” Carper said Tuesday.