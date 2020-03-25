COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County more than doubled Wednesday, rising from six confirmed cases to 13 by Wednesday evening, with one in an assisted living home, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at KCHD, said the uptick was expected. As testing has picked up, it’s understandable to see more cases confirmed, especially cases involving community spread instead of travel, she said at a Wednesday news conference.
“The numbers are pouring in this morning,” Young said. “This is what we anticipated, that we would see the more people we bring in to test ... that we’ll have more numbers.”
One of those positive cases came from an assisted living home in Charleston, according to a Wednesday evening news release from KCHD.
The release said the individual lives at Brookdale Charleston Gardens.
On Wednesday afternoon, a combined team from Charleston Area Medical Center, KCHD and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority arrived at the facility to test its 81 residents for COVID-19 “out of an abundance of caution,” Young wrote in the release.
Three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among workers at the Kanawha County Judicial Annex. Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said the most recent case was confirmed Tuesday evening.
Salango said employees from the annex, which has been shut down and sanitized, have been asked to self-quarantine until March 29, and employees who may be at high-risk for the disease are being set up for testing.
There is no set date to reopen the annex, Salango said.
Earlier this week, Gov. Jim Justice ordered that all non-essential businesses in the state shut down and that everyone, to the extent that they are able, should stay home and away from others unless there is an emergency.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said Wednesday that she worries some people are not taking the order seriously.
“I know we are starting to sound like a broken record, but this is, without question, the most serious time of all of our lives,” Goodwin said. “That’s why we take these precautions, that’s why we’re preparing.”
Goodwin again emphasized that everyone should be staying home. There should not be social gatherings at this time, she said, and people who may be ignoring the precautions should consider those they are putting at risk.
“I want you to check your moral compass every time you gather at your home or in other places. Every time. That’s what I’m doing,” Goodwin said. “The more and more I see folks congregating, the more I worry about every police officer, first responder, health care worker that’s at risk. You should think of them, too.”
Young said there has been a case in Kanawha County where someone tested positive for COVID-19 after attending an event with others. She said people should remember that this is entirely different from illnesses like the chicken pox or the flu.
“There is no vaccine here, we don’t have a treatment, it’s a completely different beast,” Young said.
Every person right now should be focused on what they can do to slow the spread of COVID-19, Young said. For most, Young said, that entails staying at home and not putting others at risk.
“We have enough spread unintentionally,” Young said. “Do not, do not, intentionally spread this virus.”