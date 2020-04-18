Kanawha County school buses delivering free meals for the upcoming week to all areas except for Sissonville will depart at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Buses bound for the Sissonville area will depart instead on Tuesday, also at 10:30 a.m., the school system has announced.
This means delivery times should be back to around what they were before last week’s weather-related delay.
The buses deliver five days’ worth of boxed meals to students at their regular stops, the school system said. Like last week, the buses won’t deliver milk.
“Families will still need to provide a lunch number/student ID for each meal box,” the school system’s website says.
If you’re unsure what bus stop your child uses or if you’re trying to find out when buses will arrive, that information is also available on the website, the school system said. You can also call your local bus garage or the main transportation number, 304-348-6616, for assistance.