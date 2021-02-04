More than 300 Kanawha County residents received vaccines Thursday in North Charleston as the county health department continued its efforts to bring shots to minority communities and meet people where they are.
Of 440 doses reserved for Thursday’s events, only about 100 were left by the end of the clinic, held at the North Charleston Recreation Center. Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said the remaining doses would be used at an upcoming clinic in Rand.
For 51-year-old Connie Hicks, who got a vaccine Thursday with her husband, it was important to see the health department make the effort to come to more minority communities.
Hicks, who is Black, lives on Charleston’s West Side, a majority-Black neighborhood. As the vaccine rollout has continued over the past few weeks, she said, it’s more clear than ever that trust needs to be built between communities and health agencies to ease people’s fears.
“When they make the effort to come to our neighborhoods, I think it shows people there that they really do care,” Hicks said. “Instead of putting something on and hoping people show up, bring it to them.”
Hicks is familiar with the science and studies showing that COVID-19 disproportionately affects people of color. While they are potentially more at risk for the virus, a December study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found, more than a third of Black adults say they definitely or probably would not get vaccinated.
This isn’t shocking to Hicks, who said it’s understandable why there is so much distrust for the vaccine among Black Americans, given the historical abuse and oppression that has sometimes occurred through the guise of medicine.
Because of this, though, Hicks said it’s more important than ever to do everything possible and create a united front as the pandemic continues.
“Especially with all the things going on lately, politics and everything else, we’ve got to come together at some point,” Hicks said. “It is hard for Black people because we get, as people say, you know, stomped on, we’ve been stomped on. I do have hope, though, that events like [this clinic] will show that if the effort is made, people will come out.”
Thursday’s clinic was one of several dozen planned throughout West Virginia between Wednesday and Saturday, as the state Department of Health and Human Resources announced earlier this week that each county would have at least one of its own.
When that list went out, however, all but four of the more than 60 clinics planned were already filled through county wait lists and through the state’s new pre-registration system.
K. David Merchant, 69, said he pre-registered for a vaccine about a week ago, and got a call earlier this week to go Thursday.
“It was easier, definitely, instead of trying to call,” Merchant said. “It only took a few minutes, instead of maybe hours, like before.”
For a few weeks before the state launched Everbridge, the COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system, Merchant said he called the health department time and time again with no luck, a familiar story for many desperate to be vaccinated.
“I tried extensively, with no luck,” Merchant said.
Carol Nelson, a 71-year-old Rand native who got vaccinated with her husband Thursday, said the pre-registration system was a blessing for them. They waited only a week to be accepted for an appointment.
“I’m happy to have finally gotten it,” Nelson said. “I’m not into getting COVID-19, not at all.”
Thursday’s vaccination clinic was specifically targeted for minority community members. Young said the health department, through Everbridge, ran a query to schedule those residents in ZIP codes near North Charleston, but received only about 100 qualifying people.
So, they widened the search to all of Kanawha County, still with a focus on trying to recruit Black residents.
According to the Kaiser study, in states tracking vaccination data, white people are being vaccinated at rates two to three times higher than Black people.
In West Virginia, where that information is not being tracked — or at least released to the public — it’s unclear what any disparities are. It’s even unclear exactly how wide the gap is for COVID-19 infections among Black residents and white residents, as the state has slacked off in recording the data.
As of Thursday, out of 123,044 total COVID-19 cases, only 3,045 — 2.5% — are confirmed to be among Black residents. While white residents account for 78,891 — or 64% — of the cases, a growing number of cases — 38,845, or 32% — over the past few months have been classified as “unknown” for race.
Kanawha County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases confirmed among Black residents, at 602, as well as the second-highest number of cases confirmed among those listed as unknown, according to the DHHR.
A vaccine clinic on the West Side last week had great participation success as local faith leaders reached out to their community members personally for the event. That type of outreach helps build the trust Hicks believes sometimes is missing, she said.
Nelson said she hopes Thursday’s clinic leads to more of the same, and that she’d like to see more outreach efforts to Black communities outside of the pandemic too.
“We need outreach of all kinds, not only when it’s an emergency,” Nelson said. “I hope we see more of that.”