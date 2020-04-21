Kanawha County students who missed the weekly meal distribution earlier this week have another chance Wednesday morning, the county school system announced Tuesday.
If you want a box of five days’ worth of meals, a truck will be delivering them at the following locations and times on a first-come, first-served basis.
You can go to any location, but “the truck will stop running once meals have been distributed,” the school system said in a robocall:
10 a.m.: East Bank Middle
10:45 a.m.: Belle Elementary
11:30 a.m.: Malden Elementary
12:15 p.m.: Piedmont Elementary
Parents or students must provide their lunch/student ID number for all students getting meals.