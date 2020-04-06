Kanawha County residents who test positive for COVID-19 but don’t follow self-quarantine rules will be subject to GPS monitoring, according to a court order issued Monday.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, at the direction of the local health department, may issue GPS ankle monitoring bracelets to residents who refuse to quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, Kanawha Circuit Chief Judge Charles King wrote in the order.
Dr. Sherri Young, health officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, already has the power under West Virginia code to issue a quarantine order for those who refuse to self-isolate after testing positive. But county officials say some people just aren’t following those orders.
“Unfortunately, it has come to our attention that a few COVID-19 positive patients have ignored Dr. Young’s order and are jeopardizing the health of others. We must take all reasonable steps to protect the public from the spread of this virus,” Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said in a news release.
GPS monitoring will be the last step taken to ensure people follow quarantine orders, Kanawha Sheriff Mike Rutherford said Monday.
“It’s just more of a precautionary-type thing, just to give us the tools, if and when we need them — and hopefully we’ll never need them. What we want to do is just have this available in the worst-case scenario,” Rutherford said by phone.
The order only applies to residents who test positive for COVID-19 and not their families, a county spokesperson said.
According to WSAZ-TV, the health department issued a quarantine order Saturday for a Kanawha County family that refused to self-isolate after a person in the home tested positive for COVID-19.
GPS monitoring will be done on a case-by-case basis, Rutherford said, and the tracker must be worn for the entirety of the standard two-week quarantine period.
The ankle monitors can be removed by the user, but the device has an alarm that sounds if it’s tampered with, Rutherford said.
“The public must realize that, if you have COVID-19, you need to quarantine per the direction of the [health department]. We do not want to use the GPS ankle bracelets to enforce the quarantines, however, if we must we will. This must be taken seriously,” Kanawha Commission President Kent Carper said in the release.