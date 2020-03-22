Kanawha County Schools announced Sunday evening it would discontinue bagged meals for students out of school during the coronavirus outbreak.
In recorded message Sunday, the county school system said it had prepared and delivered thousands of bagged meals for students but would stop after Gov. Jim Justice on Saturday asked people to stay home.
Kanawha bus drivers and bus aides delivered bagged meals prepared by school cooks for students all last week. The students met the buses at their regular bus stops to pick up the meals. Parents were also able to pick up meals at area schools.
Students in Kanawha County have missed two full weeks of school, the first for spring break and the second after Justice ordered all state public schools closed. The governor's order closed schools at least through March 27.
The recorded message said the school system was discontinuing the meal service after Justice urged state residents to stay home and "due to the current conditions and limitations" brought by the spread of COVID-19.
"We value the health and safety of our employees and also of the volunteers who have been supporting us. We will investigate other ways of feeding our students and will share additional plans as they are developed," the recorded message said.
"For the time being, the feeding program will be halted and our support services as a district will continue through our counselors, social workers and other staff. If you have a need that is not being met during this time of school closure, please call your school, the district office or call 211 on your phone to reach the United Way Helpline."
Briana Warner, Kanawha County Schools spokeswoman, said Sunday evening that the meals would be halted at least through Monday while the school system re-evaluates feeding solutions.