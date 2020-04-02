The leaders of both political parties in the West Virginia Legislature called Thursday for the governor to cancel in-person prekindergarten- through 12th-grade classes for the rest of this school year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But state schools Superintendent Clayton Burch, at a news conference with Gov. Jim Justice Thursday afternoon, said he was “disheartened” to learn of the letter.
Students are scheduled to return to classrooms May 1, just when Justice's coronavirus czar, Dr. Clay Marsh of West Virginia University Health Sciences, has said cases within the state are expected to surge. The extension through April 30 of the ongoing statewide school shutdown, which began March 16, was announced Wednesday.
Justice, asked by a reporter Thursday why he has postponed the primary election from May to June over safety concerns but still plans to reopen schools in May, said the election decision had to be made well in advance but the school decision does not.
He raised the possibility that things might look better in late April.
“Your governor will, in no way whatsoever, send our kids back into a situation that’s not totally safe and not totally sound,” he said.
Burch said, “We want a single message out in the field, and I think it’s important that folks understand that that message needs to be a single message. We want to be as optimistic with our children and our families as we can.
“We want to save that time at the end that, if you can see your friends and you can see your teacher, bring some closure to the school year; we want to take advantage of that,” he said. “We know we’ve got a big job in front of us, too, when it comes to summer learning, and we’re going to need that time to prepare, and we’re going to take advantage of any time we can get.”
Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson; Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso, D-Marion; House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay; and House Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison, wrote the letter Thursday to Justice. The Senate shared it with reporters.
“Current public health modeling projections suggest the COVID-19 virus will peak during the first week of May in West Virginia,” the four wrote.
Marsh, vice president and executive dean of WVU Health Sciences, said Wednesday that available data indicate cases of the virus in West Virginia will surge around May 2.
The letter said allowing students back in school would “risk sending our children into potentially hazardous and untenable learning environments.”
“Parents, rightfully, will be apprehensive about sending their children back into schools,” they wrote. “Teachers and school service personnel, while no doubt brave and willing, could face higher risks of infection that can then be spread throughout the state. Students will face the same risks as well as a difficult and stressful learning environment upon return.”
Justice already has twice extended the statewide school closure. He originally ordered schools shuttered from March 16-27. Last week, he announced that closure would be extended by a further three weeks, to April 20. On Wednesday, he extended that through April 30.
But he’s expressed reluctance to go as far as the top legislative leaders have now called for.
“I think, if we were only to be able to go back to school for two or three weeks, it would give a great opportunity of closure,” Justice said Wednesday. “It would give a great opportunity to give instruction for the summer, so many different things for our kids and our teachers. It would still be very beneficial to have the opportunity to go back, and I’m very hopeful that we’re going to be able to do that.”
The legislative leaders praised Justice for postponing the May primary election, but they wrote that the “gathering of numerous children and adults in close proximity in a school setting for extended time periods is equally risky, if not more so.”
In their letter, the four also challenged themselves and other leaders “to facilitate the rapid deployment and/or enhancement of technology infrastructure in the West Virginia public education system with the goal of delivering superior educational content in a distance learning environment.”
Teachers have been instructing students through paper packets, online education, or both.
While the lawmakers called for an expansion of technology, including reliable broadband internet, they also encouraged “all students to be voracious readers, to love books.”