Monday proved to be an especially good day for Scott Spencer, owner of Tops Off Barber Shop on Hale Street, in downtown Charleston.
“Today’s my birthday,” Spencer said, after draping a chair cloth over the shoulders of customer Sam McBride, seated in one of the shop’s barber chairs. “After being closed for six weeks, being open today is as good a birthday present as I can imagine.”
While Monday’s reopening of Tops Off was a welcome development for Spencer, it did not represent a return to business as usual, because of precautionary steps taken to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We normally have five people cutting hair, but today we only have three,” Spencer said. “We’re limited to no more than 10 people in the building at a time, so our business is by appointment only — no walk-ins and no folks accompanying customers. We’ve taken the sofas out of our waiting [area] and replaced them with six chairs placed 6 feet apart.”
Barbers and customers wear protective masks, all hair-cutting implements are sanitized between customers, and antiseptic wipes are used to treat credit and debit cards before and after transactions. Clients and barbers sanitize hands before and after haircutting sessions.
The Hale Street shop was fully booked for the day after announcing reopening plans to customers late Friday.
“It’s great to be back,” McBride said as Spencer applied the final touches to his haircut. “I try to get my hair cut once a month, and I’m about a month overdue.”
For Spencer, there was one positive aspect about being out of work for six weeks.
“I had been working six days a week for the past 10 years,” he said. “Now, I think I’m to the point where I realize the world can survive without me and I’ll be OK with taking a week’s vacation once in a while.”
Monday was the first day of Week 2 of Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to reopen West Virginia, after weeks of businesses shutting down to limit the spread of COVID-19. Hair salons, barber shops, dog grooming services and other small businesses employing fewer than 10 people were cleared to reopen by the state government.
For Nichole Casto, owner and operator of Styles Salon in South Charleston, the chance to reopen couldn’t have come soon enough.
“It’s been hell. The last few weeks — that’s the only word: hell, for all of us,” Casto said. “We were shut down — and we understood why, we get it — then we were promised unemployment. We [small-business owners] were promised help. Well, it never came.”
At Styles Salon, there are seven full-time stylists who are all self-employed and rent booth space at the business to cut and style hair. They own their own limited liability companies, and when they couldn’t work anymore, they tried to apply for the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.
But, it hasn’t helped.
“It’s been weeks, none of us have seen a dime,” Casto said. “And worse — no one is talking to us. No one is giving us real information, so now, yeah, we had to reopen. Rent is still due. Bills are piling up. Eventually, there’s a point where you can’t bury yourself in so much debt you can’t get out. I worry that I, at least, was going to have to get there.”
Three stylists at Casto’s salon opened their books for appointments on Monday. Casto said she began by calling her client list — they typically don’t get walk-ins — and telling them they could book if they want. Most were willing, some — “maybe one or two,” Casto said — wanted to wait at least another few weeks to come in.
Those who do come to the salon are met with two requests before they can get their hair cut: Use some hand sanitizer and fill out a COVID-19 liability waiver stating that they are not positive for the virus and have not experienced symptoms in the past 14 days.
“That’s for our safety,” Casto said. “Right now, me personally, I’m more worried about someone suing if they get sick than I am of getting sick. That, with the last few weeks, that could be business-ending, depending on how it goes.”
Casto is limiting the number of people allowed in the shop, and they’re disinfecting more areas more often. Really though, Casto said, these were things they did before salons were shut down.
“The only difference right now between what we normally do is we have less people in here now. That’s it,” Casto said. “If that’s all we have to change — all we do differently — why couldn’t we be open the whole time?”
Casto said she understands the severity of COVID-19. She takes it seriously and knows it can be deadly, but there’s only so long people can be told to stay in their homes.
“We aren’t meant to be locked up. I think, now, people are excited at the idea of just being able to get out,” Casto said. “The demand for haircuts is pretty high right now.”
Haircutting of another variety was in full swing Monday at the Charleston House of Hounds on Lee Street East, where groomers Jackie Lewis and Toni Morrison worked their magic on their canine clientele.
Dog owners hoping to schedule a grooming session following the phased reopening of businesses can expect a significant wait.
“We’re booked out a couple of months,” Lewis said.
Among small businesses opening their doors Monday was D’Alessio and Son Custom Clothing and Tailoring at 118 Washington St. West, in Charleston’s Elk City district.
“We’ve only had two customers so far, but it’s good to be back in the shop again,” said Italo D’Alessio, the “Son” and fourth-generation tailor in the family-owned business. “Besides, there’s only so much yard work you can do.”
As Italo D’Alessio made alterations to a coat, his father, Carmine D’Alessio, manned a sewing machine to assemble washable, reusable protective masks for the staff at South Charleston Cardiology from a bolt of Egyptian cotton, while reflecting on the West Virginia governors for whom he has made custom suits since moving here in 1978.
“The first was Arch Moore — he was a real gentleman,” D’Alessio said. “Then there was Jay Rockefeller — he had a 37-inch inseam — and then Bob Wise and Cecil Underwood — a sharp dresser.”
The younger D’Alessio said he is confident that businesses in the Charleston area will eventually regain ground lost to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m an optimist,” he said. “Once more businesses get up and running, people will get back in the swing of things and we’ll all be OK.”