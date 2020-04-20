Additional funding for the Payroll Protection Program was still up in the air as of Monday evening.
Congressional Democrats and Republicans have gone back and forth over details on refunding the program. The Senate will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday for a possible vote on additional funding as leaders on the House side are debating final details on what the funding will look like, according to Politico.
Senate Democrats sent a letter last Friday asking the Trump administration to release further data on the PPP to gauge who it has benefited; they’re seeking a breakdown of loans by state, demographics and loan size for small businesses, nonprofits and religious institutions.
When the payroll program officially ran out of funding last Thursday, 7,861 small businesses in West Virginia received a total of $1,351,223,328; an average loan of about $171,900 for each business, according to data from the SBA.
Charleston-area businesses that didn’t receive funding through the initial program are holding out hope they might be approved during the next round.
Taylor Books on Capitol Street did not receive a PPP loan, said manager Daniel Carlisle, who submitted the application. He said the store was able to apply through its regular bank, but the application was delayed a day after an error was found in the form.
A GoFundMe account for Taylor Books was created by a resident over the weekend after the business couldn’t secure a loan and, as of Monday evening, more than $20,000 had been donated.
Across the street from Taylor Books, Ellen Beal said her business, Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream, hadn’t been granted a loan either. She said she applied for a loan on the day the application process opened.
Hillary Harrison, co-owner of Kin Ship Goods on Tennessee Avenue, said her business also didn’t receive a loan. Her bank told her initially that there were questions around the program and weren’t sure if they’d be a participating lender, Harrison said.
Her bank later did start submitting applications, but the federal program has run dry, and she hasn’t heard back from her bank or the SBA, Harrison said.
Chuck Hampshire, owner of The Purple Moon antique store, said he called about 25 banks before he found one that would submit a loan application for him. The bank he regularly uses did not submit any applications for the payroll program, he said.
However, Hampshire did receive some funding through the program Monday afternoon, he said.
“My bank was not doing them, so I had to go out and find another bank,” Hampshire said. “I finally found one. It was really hard to find anyone that would accept [a loan application] if you weren’t a current customer.”
West Virginia does not have data showing a breakdown of what individual professions have received the highest percentages of loans in the state. But the average loan size for the state shows smaller businesses are securing these funds, Sen. Shelley Moore Captio, R-W.Va., said in an emailed statement. A breakdown of specific state data is not needed to see that the program is working, she said. Industry breakdown in national data and constituent feedback also support this, she added.
“If you look at the average loan size, it is down to $170K, which means the average business using the program is smaller. That’s important across the map, but particularly in WV where many of the state’s businesses are small,” she wrote in the email.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has said rural businesses and community lenders have been pushed aside by larger small businesses — the program allows for businesses with under 500 employees to apply.
“The SBA programs are meant to help businesses across America, but the rural small businesses like ours in West Virginia aren’t getting the help they need,” he said. “I’ve been fighting for dedicated funding for small rural businesses in the next COVID-19 emergency funding package, and getting feedback from West Virginia businesses will help me advocate in Washington for funding that will help our state and communities.”
About 62 percent of small businesses that were eligible for a Paycheck Protection Program loan in West Virginia received one, according to a report from Bloomberg. Nebraska had the highest percentage of businesses that received a loan — 82 percent — and the District of Columbia has the lowest reported percentage, at 30 percent.
Senate Democrats also asked the Trump administration for data showing the volume of loans given to fast-food chains through the program, as some chains with more than 500 employees successfully secured funding.
Potbelly, a national sandwich-shop chain, received $10 million through the program, according to Buzzfeed News. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, another national chain, secured $20 million through the program.