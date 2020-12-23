Running ahead of its assumed schedule, West Virginia will finish vaccinations at long-term care facilities and nursing homes by the end of this week, a bright spot as the state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.
As of Wednesday, there have been 75,936 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia and 1,194 COVID-19-related deaths. The state recorded the second-highest rate of spread in the nation Wednesday, and the daily percent positivity rate is holding steady at about 11.5% as the Christmas holiday approaches.
“Now listen to me,” Gov. Jim Justice said at his Wednesday news briefing. “You’ve got to be super careful with your family right now. Super careful.”
Holidays and long weekends in West Virginia have led to increased cases of COVID-19 in the weeks following. The state is just seeing the effects from Thanksgiving and, with Christmas so close, officials across the country are urging people to stay home and cancel plans, to help save lives.
“You may need to not bring your family together. And if you do, you really need to have masks on, everybody, and they really need to not be there very long,” Justice said. “You may have to do a lot of talking on the phone, a lot of prayers on the phone and a lot of love on the phone.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar, said that, despite these continued warnings, mobile phone data suggests that more people are traveling this holiday than for Thanksgiving, and the effects in January will not be positive. If people decide to ignore the advice and gather in groups, he said, they are strongly urged to remain physically distant and masked.
Also Wednesday, Justice said vaccine distributions are ongoing, with the focus now on ensuring those who will be responsible for giving the vaccines are themselves vaccinated. As of Wednesday morning, the state had received 60,875 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, 18,488 of which had been distributed.
The governor said he will have a COVID-19 news briefing at 1 p.m. Friday, Christmas Day, to keep residents up to date on the pandemic.
“Between now and next Monday is a long, long time,” Justice said. “I think the least we need to do is be here and give you an update as best we can.”