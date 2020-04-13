Modeling indicates coronavirus cases have peaked in West Virginia, but the state’s COVID-19 czar said 14 straight days of fewer positive tests are needed before social-distancing and stay-at-home orders can be relaxed.
Among assumptions forming the basis for the modeling by the University of Washington is distancing restrictions continuing through the end of May, said Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president of health sciences at West Virginia University and chief of the state’s coronavirus fight. Lifting restrictions too soon could restart the upward spiral in cases, he said.
“We need to pay attention and concentrate attention on the fact we can’t let our guard down,” Marsh said.
The number of positive cases statewide spiked from April 7 to April 10, dropped to 16 on April 11 and then increased to 33 on April 12, Gov. Jim Justice noted.
West Virginians have worked to effectively “bend the curve” — parlance from scientists referring to slowing the spread of the virus — and that has bought researchers time to develop an effective treatment or vaccination for COVID-19, Marsh said.
“I’m optimistic we’ll get back out again safely in the near future,” he said.
Justice said he has added Jackson County to 11 “hot spot” counties under executive order to impose stricter stay-at-home and social-distancing regulations, including limiting occupancy rates in open businesses and limiting gatherings to groups of five people or fewer.
Justice said Friday he had agreed to county officials’ requests not to add Jackson to the hot-spot list. He was compelled to change that stance Monday, he said, after an increase in cases there.
Also, Monday:
Justice announced that participants in the West Virginia Works program, also known as Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF), will receive a one-time $500 payment.
Families who received TANF benefits in March and are eligible to continue participation in April will receive the extra payment beginning this week, the governor said.
- Since mid-March, Workforce West Virginia has received more than 120,000 claims for unemployment benefits, Justice said.
About 62,000 West Virginians have begun receiving an extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits under the federal stimulus program for workers laid off or furloughed during the pandemic.