One of West Virginia's top health officials said Friday that the highest increase in positive COVID-19 cases by age group is in people over 70 years old.
Dr. Clay Marsh, the state's coronavirus czar and West Virginia University's vice president for health sciences, said that, two to three weeks ago, the 10-to-29 age group saw the highest rate of positive case increases. Now that's changed, with 264 new positive cases being reported in the past seven days for people over 70.
"We know this is a group of people that not only have a much higher risk of dying with COVID-19," Marsh said, "but also have a much higher risk to get severely ill to end up in the hospital, end up in the ICU, to end up on a ventilator."
Marsh said during the state's COVID-19 briefing Friday that virus fatigue is driving these increased case numbers.
"I think the data is telling us that, in fact -- as we saw during the 1918 [flu] pandemic, as well -- that, as this thing continues to go on, people are getting very fatigued," Marsh said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has now stretched over seven months in West Virginia — 422 West Virginians have died from the coronavirus, including 23 in the past seven days.
Marsh said the next six to 12 weeks is projected to be the worst weeks of the virus the United States has seen. Thursday's single-day positive case number for the entire country — more than 71,000 new cases — is a three-month high.
While West Virginia continues to test at an increasing rate, Marsh said that number is still not high enough, leaving infected people still out in the population.
"For a lot of people, they still might be infected, they're not getting tested, and they may be asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic and be able to spread to others," he said.
West Virginia had 4,602 active COVID-19 cases, as of Friday evening, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources -- 1,830 of those were reported in the past seven days.
Marsh said West Virginians must buckle down now, to prevent increased deaths going into the winter, and he reiterated that more lives can be saved by following COVID-19 guidelines.
"This sounds so simple -- it's almost mind-numbing that we've said it so many times -- but wearing a mask and physically distancing 6 feet or more from other people — if everybody does it, it is equivalent to having a vaccine today," Marsh said. "It is equivalent to having a vaccine today, and we're not doing it at the level we need to."
Marsh said he understands the frustration that comes with universal mask wearing but that the call to service is too important to ignore.
"I'm not talking about the personal rights of people. I certainly respect that ... but you are not just protecting yourself, you are protecting all of us," he said. "You're protecting the vulnerable people the governor is talking about, your protecting our first responders, our health care workers, our National Guard — you are protecting the state of West Virginia."
People are tired after seven months, but Marsh said there is still too much fight left to stop now.
"Right now, people are fatigued and people aren't being as cooperative and committed to service to other people as we need to be," Marsh said. "I know it's hard but that's what makes West Virginia great, and it is time to be called to serve again. And I have absolute confidence, as the governor does, that our people will answer this call with high distinction."