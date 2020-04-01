Gloves, respirators, protective gowns, face shields and other forms of desperately needed personal protective equipment (PPE) from the National Strategic Stockpile began making its way to each of West Virginia's 55 counties Wednesday from the National Guard's Poca warehouse.
As rows of National Guard refrigerator trucks, box trucks and tactical military vehicles idled a short distance from the warehouse's loading docks early in the day, a beehive of activity was taking place inside the giant building.
There, some of the 85 National Guard soldiers stationed at the warehouse used forklifts to position boxes of supplies from the stockpile that had arrived over the past two days for sorting and repackaging. Earlier, the soldiers had sprayed the exteriors of the boxes with a bleach solution to guard against possible coronavirus contamination.
Other Guard soldiers, along with dozens of civilian volunteers from the state Division of Homeland Security and Department of Health and Human Resources, opened the boxes of PPE gear and began filling new boxes with items health officials in each county had requested.
"This is the distribution hub for the whole state," said Sgt. Major David Lucas. "The [state] DHHR has received requests for supplies from county health departments across the state. Today, boxes of those supplies will be sent from here to health departments in all 55 counties."
Teams of order-expediters are issued "pick lists" of items to be included in each county's shipment. But before selected items are placed in boxes, team members go through a quality-assurance exam "to make sure they match the items that were ordered and are in good condition and ready to ship," said Edwin "Bo" Wriston, public affairs specialist for the West Virginia National Guard.
Teams of civilian government workers and National Guard soldiers working together at the warehouse exemplify the most efficient "whole-of-government" approach in responding to the coronavirus crisis, Wriston said.
Before departing from the Poca warehouse, soldiers driving trucks making the supply runs mapped out delivery routes and consulted with the state Department of Transportation to identify refueling points, according to Lucas. Some drivers were expected to be on the road for eight to 12 hours Wednesday, after helping to assemble boxes for delivery.
As boxes were being filled with PPE gear, a number of ventilators from the NSS were being loaded onto a trailer and secured in place for transport to a facility in Dunbar where they would be calibrated before being sent to the hospitals that had requested the devices.
PPE supplies received from the stockpile so far include 307,000 pairs of gloves, 28,500 surgical masks, 27,416 gowns, 71,920 N95 respirator masks and 1,536 face shields. By the end of Wednesday, items delivered to counties included 117,400 pairs of gloves, 13,151 gowns, 19,813 surgical masks, 32,215 N95 respirator masks, 693 face shields and 58 coveralls, according to WVNG officials.
On Wednesday, more than 400 National Guard members were serving the state in roles ranging from food bank support to assisting those using new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Grafton and Huntington.
A group of National Guard data analysts working with the DHHR regional epidemiology teams helped trace more than 300 COVID-19 contact incidents to help track the spread of the virus in the state.