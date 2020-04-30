At least 125 inmates in West Virginia have attempted to obtain stimulus relief funds
Officials with the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation are investigating at least 125 inmates in one state prison who allegedly attempted to obtain COVID-19 stimulus relief funds.
The investigation began with a group of about 25 inmates, Lawrence Messina, director of communications for the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, said in a news release Thursday.
Inmates aren’t eligible for the stimulus payments established in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, Messina said.
“That hasn’t stopped the apparent attempts to apply for the checks from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service,” Messina said.
Messina couldn’t comment on the nature of the scheme that allowed inmates to potentially receive stimulus checks, or how officials discovered the scheme, saying those details were part of the ongoing joint investigation with the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the West Virginia State Police.
All of the inmates who are suspected of attempting to obtain the money had been convicted of felony crimes and were serving prison sentences at Mount Olive Correctional Complex, Messina said. Fifty-nine of the inmates who are subject to the investigation already are serving life sentences for first-degree murder, he said.
The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation provides inmates who are incarcerated in state facilities with meals and medical care while they’re incarcerated, making them dependents of the state and not eligible to receive the payments, Messina said.
Inmates pay for other services while incarcerated including phone calls and internet access. They are receiving a limited amount of free phone time and access to tablets to contact loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The IRS called for the return of all CARES checks sent to inmates in a Monday bulletin to federal and state correctional officials nationwide, Messina said.