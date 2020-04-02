Through newly secured rapid-response test kits, 30 Kanawha County Judicial Annex employees and eight first responders have tested negative for the coronavirus, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Thursday.
KCHD received 1,200 rapid-response COVID-19 tests from Biogen, a private biotechnology company, earlier this week. These test kits use a finger prick to take a blood sample, and results are available in as little as 10 minutes, KCHD Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young said.
"We are very fortunate to have these rapid tests; everybody in the country is wanting and needing these just as badly right now," Young said Wednesday morning during a news conference at the KCHD. "We don't have enough to sustain us for very long but, at least in the short term, we do have some availability."
Rapid-response testing will be a critical piece to investigating future clusters of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, as the quick results create an immediate snapshot for how far the virus has spread through a group of people, Young said by phone Thursday.
Traditional nasal swab tests provided by commercial and government labs have brought extended waiting periods, which has created substantial delays in tracking the spread.
"It makes the investigation process so much quicker, because we've seen, with commercial labs — the longest wait times we've seen, in multiple instances, have been up to 12 days," she said, "and at that point, it's almost impossible to go back and do all the contact tracing."
Seven Judicial Annex employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since March 21; an employee's spouse also has tested positive. But the 30 negative results show that social distancing and proper hygiene likely slowed the spread, Young said.
Twelve Kanawha County residents also have taken a rapid-response test, Young said.
Immediate, across-the-board testing helped Sundale Nursing Home, in Morgantown, contain the initial spread that infected 29 people, Sundale's medical director told the Gazette-Mail on Monday.
Young stressed the importance of having enough rapid-response tests on deck for when a positive case is found in a high-risk facility. She said early mass testing prevented a cluster at Brookdale Charleston Gardens, an assisted-living home, by confirming that COVID-19 only infected one resident.
"With this limited testing supply that we have, I want to be able to gear up, go out and run tests if we see any more [positive cases] in places like dialysis centers or long-term nursing facilities," she said.
The KCHD still has "a very limited supply" of traditional nasal swab tests provided by the state and commercial labs, Young said.