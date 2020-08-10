One West Virginia regional jail is on lockdown and another is under close watch after inmates and staff began testing positive for COVID-19 late last week.
The South Central Regional Jail, in Kanawha County, is on lockdown, with five active inmate cases as of Sunday evening. Cases also were reported at the Southern Regional Jail, in Raleigh County, according to Lawrence Messina, spokesman for the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Two inmates who tested positive at Southern Regional were released on furlough last week, meaning they must later return to the jail, Messina said in a news release.
As of Sunday, one inmate who remained in the jail had tested positive, Messina said. Nine employees at the Raleigh County facility also had tested positive.
Corrections officials already had begun the effort to resume enhanced testing at South Central.
As of Sunday, all of the people in the Kanawha jail who had been diagnosed with the virus were housed in two specific housing units, and everyone in the units was being screened daily for symptoms and getting their temperatures taken twice a day, Messina said.
The lockdown was an attempt to keep inmates from separate housing units from interacting with one another and potentially spreading the virus, which had claimed the lives of 141 West Virginians as of Monday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
The number of cases at the jails has continued to grow since officials announced the outbreaks. As of Monday, seven inmates and one staff member had tested positive at South Central, just outside Charleston, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday.
At Southern Regional, 10 staff members were quarantined at home, Justice said.
Justice remarked Monday on the need to test a large portion of people in West Virginia, with outbreaks affecting nursing homes and jails, and to preemptively test students and teachers returning to school next month.
“As we continue to go forward and battle this battle and battle it together, we have got to have all of us trying to continue to pull the rope together, instead of trying to push the rope, because it’s just not going to work,” Justice said.
In June, officials at South Central tested 440 inmates and 100 employees. None tested positive, Messina said.
The state’s regional jails house people who are awaiting trial and haven’t posted bail and those who have been sentenced to jail time for misdemeanors and some felony crimes.
As of Sunday, 58% of inmates at the two affected jails were awaiting trial, having neither been convicted nor sentenced, Messina said.