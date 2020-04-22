Though they may be apart because of the coronavirus, teachers and students at Nitro Elementary still wanted to show they care about and miss each other. Parents drove their children by the school in a makeshift parade Wednesday afternoon. Teachers stood outside of the building (right) to wave at their students and wish them well.
Trending Now
Articles
- Will drive-in movies rise again?
- WV cancels preK-12 in-person classes for rest of school year; high schoolers can take free online classes this summer
- The Food Guy: Where to get 'Chinese' when you can’t get Chinese
- Kanawha opens up drive-thru COVID-19 testing
- WV Supreme Court upholds state right-to-work law
- Steve Williams: We were made for greatness (Opinion)
- Kanawha Commission finalizes over $600K in "hero pay" for city, county first responders
- WVU basketball: Bob Huggins can afford being selective in doling out final scholarship
- Boys basketball: Simulated tournament crowns state champions
- Prep sports: SSAC calls off basketball postseason, spring sports