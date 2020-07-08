Tuesday saw the highest single day increase in positive COVID-19 tests for Kanawha County since the pandemic began, with 19 new cases confirmed overnight.
On Wednesday, more than 700 residents went to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for testing. Cars were lined up down Washington Street, all the way to the Embassy Suites as people waited their turn for a test.
“Thanks to everyone who came out and waited in line to be tested,” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at KCHD, in a news release. “Testing a large number of people in our community gives us a better picture of what we’re facing. I’m glad that people are continuing to take advantage of our drive-up events.”
Another drive-up testing event is scheduled for 2-7 p.m. on Friday at the Shawnee Sports Complex, in Dunbar