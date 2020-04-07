More than $1 million worth of protective gear, including about 116,000 N95 masks, is coming to West Virginia hospitals and other state health agencies.
The Hazel Ruby McQuain Charitable Trust, a major donor to the West Virginia University Health System and WVU itself, announced the purchase Tuesday.
The $1.3 million purchase includes 1.1 million procedural masks, 163,000 surgical masks, 116,000 N95 masks, 290,000 disposable gowns, 29,000 pairs of protective eyewear and 40,000 disposable suits, the trust and the WVU Health System announced in a news release.
They said the gear will go to WVU hospitals, Monongalia Emergency Medical Services, Thomas Health, Boone Memorial Hospital, Roane General Hospital, Wheeling Hospital, Princeton Community Hospital, Davis Health System, Minnie Hamilton Health System, Weirton Medical Center and Mountain Health, which includes St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Albert Wright, president and chief executive officer of WVU Health System, said in an interview that his system has its own group purchasing organization and began to place orders for this protective gear from China and Vietnam.
Wright said his system decided to call the other hospitals and agencies that are now beneficiaries of the gift, asking what they wanted to purchase.
“They placed their own orders, the amounts they thought they needed, and we didn’t know at the time we were doing it that the Ruby Trust was going to pick up the bill,” he said.
Then, Wright said, Stephen Farmer, chairman of the trust’s Board of Trustees, called him last week asking how the organization could help.
Wright told Farmer about the big purchase, and the trust agreed to repay all the hospitals and agencies for what they had bought. Wright said the gear has already begun arriving and it will all be here by the end of next week.
“It was a great story of hospitals working together to creatively find the PPE [personal protective equipment] they need and the Ruby Trust stepping up to help,” he said.
Farmer said in the release that “now, more than ever, is the time for those who can help to step forward to help our hospitals and first responders during the COVID-19 crisis.”
“Our challenge to everyone who can help is to jump in and do so,” he said. “Every bit helps, and our doctors, nurses, and other healthcare providers all need our support. We need to protect our health care professionals so they can safely protect us.”
Hazel Ruby McQuain’s first husband, J.W. Ruby, worked his way up from a hand buffer to manager of Sterling Faucet Co. He expanded into multiple businesses.
When J.W. died in 1972, Hazel continued to oversee Ruby Enterprises, a holding company. Hazel, who became a major philanthropist before her death in 2002, gave $8 million for what would become Morgantown’s Ruby Memorial Hospital, named after J.W.