Pedestrian entrance lanes formed by strategically placed shopping carts and yellow emergency tape now greet Kanawha County shoppers at entrances to some high-volume businesses as health officials and store owners intensify efforts to slow COVID-19’s spread.
At smaller retailers that fall within “essential business” guidelines, entryway signs inform customers of new shopper capacity limits. Inside the stores, strips of black tape on the floors mark the proper distances for shoppers to maintain from one another while moving through checkout lanes.
The changes follow Gov. Jim Justice’s executive order of Sunday calling for stricter social distancing measures in Kanawha and five other counties deemed coronavirus “hot-spots.”
In response, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department ordered that stores limit customer occupancy to no more than two shoppers per 1,000 square feet of floor space.
Once shopper capacity is reached, stores must control access “with a strict one-in, one-out policy,” according to the Health Department orders.
At the Kroger store on Charleston’s West Side, parked shopping carts were arranged Tuesday to form a narrow entryway, where employees kept tabs on the number of shoppers entering and leaving the building. When the store’s 57-customer capacity was reached, arriving shoppers lined up at 6-foot intervals outside to wait for enough customers to leave to avoid exceeding capacity before being ushered inside.
On Tuesday, Kroger’s corporate headquarters also announced the implementation of new nationwide customer capacity limits. The new cap is based on an international building code, which calculates that grocery retailers should provide 60 square feet of floor space per customer. Kroger’s new limit doubles that area to 120 square feet.
Some convenience stores in the county posted shopper limits ranging from five to 10 customers at a time.
At Pile Hardware’s parts and service center on Washington Street West, only one customer at a time was allowed to approach the service desk. Still, business has been brisk at the family-owned store, according to Manager Ted Pile.
“Are we as busy as we would be on a spring day without the coronavirus? No,” Pile said. “But we’re still staying busy, working with only one-third to one-half of our normal staff.
“For a lot of people, the only two things they can do these days to hold on to some degree of normalcy is to mow grass and do projects around the house.”