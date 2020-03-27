The passage of the $2 trillion coronavirus economic rescue package Friday afternoon includes a pathway to fixing telehealth issues for rural Medicare patients.
The package gives Health and Human Resources Secretary Alex Azar the authority to waive some current telehealth requirements for Medicare patients. Those requirements were passed into law earlier this month. They allowed health providers to contact Medicare patients remotely so they wouldn't have to leave their homes during the emergency period.
However, both video and audio telecommunications were required, which was a problem state health officials stressed to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services last week. West Virginia health officials worried that rural Medicare patients who, by law, must be at least 65 years old, did not have sufficient broadband internet access to conduct telehealth visits through video.
If Azar approves the changes, telehealth visits during the coronavirus pandemic may be conducted through audio only, according to a spokesperson for Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
The coronavirus rescue package also reimburses health providers that are designated as federally qualified health centers or rural health centers for conducting telehealth visits with elderly patients. The federal Medicare office will pay for these during the emergency period, according to the bill's text, which will last until the global pandemic ends.
“Improving telehealth options was especially important as we looked at ways to increase our capacity to care for West Virginians during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a rural state like West Virginia with limited broadband access, telehealth is even more essential and also more complicated," Manchin said in a statement. "That’s why I fought to include provisions that allow for audio only telehealth and allow Medicare to reimburse these new telehealth options."
Michael Brumage, medical director of Cabin Creek Health Systems, said this change will be a "game-changer" for Medicare patients in rural West Virginia. Cabin Creek operates several health clinics in rural areas of Kanawha County.