A correctional officer in South Central Regional Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday.
The officer’s positive test came back Thursday, Lawrence Messina, director of communications for the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety said in a news release Friday.
The correctional officer has practiced self-quarantine since April 15, when his wife, who works at a long-term care facility, was notified she may have been exposed to the virus, Messina said. The officer’s wife also tested positive for the virus, Messina said.
Messina described the officer and his wife as being in good condition and recovering at home.
The officer wore a mask during his shifts at South Central in Charleston.
Officials with the Bureau for Public Health within the state Department of Health and Human Resources concluded no further action was necessary at the jail, Messina said.