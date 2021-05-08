Caleb Kinser lives with autism, which can cause him to become overwhelmed in large, crowded places like vaccination clinics. But on Friday, donned in a blue Superman face mask, 16-year-old Caleb received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
A special vaccination clinic, organized by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and held at the Bible Center Church off Corridor G, presented a solution for Caleb and others with developmental disorders.
People with autism and other developmental disorders were invited to schedule vaccine appointments in a tailored environment. In a room across from the church’s chapel, those coming for the clinic could sit quietly and privately in cushioned armchairs and loveseats. The fluorescent overhead lights that usually lit the room were turned off, and soft, warm-light table lamps were on.
Caleb's mother, Sarah Kinser, said if it wasn’t for the special clinic, Caleb probably wouldn’t have gotten vaccinated.
“I was worried that he wouldn’t be able to get a vaccine because of that. The more people, the more noise, the more lights -- it makes his anxiety 10-times worse,” Kinser said. “It was scary thinking of how to balance his well being when I know the vaccine is important, but so is his comfort.”
Caleb’s school is offering COVID-19 vaccines, Kinser said, but he wasn’t comfortable getting one there surrounded by other children. He was nervous, too, because he heard classmates talking about how the shot was painful, or it made them sick.
Friday’s appointment, though, was calm and -- aside from the small prick in his arm -- Kisner said it was as painless an experience as she could have hoped for Caleb.
“It makes his life easier, and it is a relief,” Kisner said.
The clinic was opened to walk-up appointments for the general public after only four people with developmental disorders registered in advance to receive the vaccine.
Sam Walker-Matthews, with the Autism Services Center, said he wasn’t discouraged by the turnout.
“It sounds esoteric, but even something small like this grows awareness and deconstructs fear,” Walker-Matthews said. “We hope, with the roots down, we can do more networking and outreach to the broader community. I think it’s important to just have these services exist.”
He said he had the idea for a specialized clinic after volunteering at the health department's larger COVID-19 clinics. There, he saw some people with autism who he had worked with in the past.
“Most did well, they could handle it, but it got me thinking of all the other folks out there I work with that couldn’t do that,” Walker-Matthews said. “So, I’m really impressed to say we put this together thanks to the work of the [Kanawha-Charleston Health Department] staff.”
Walker-Matthews approached the health department with his idea, and in partnership with the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and the Community Autism Resources Education System (CARES), the clinic came together.
Walker-Matthews said he hopes Friday’s event is just the beginning. Representatives from the Autism Services Center and CARES developed training for first responders and others staffing the clinic. Those trainings, Walker-Matthews said, can now be distributed elsewhere and adapted to serve other groups.
“We’re understanding now, I think, the need for this type of thing,” Walker-Matthews said. “West Virginia has done a great job leading the way for vaccinations, and this could be the next part of that. If we can get creative like this, creating and offering appropriate accommodations, it could be cloned and implemented other places."
Walker-Matthews has worked with people with developmental disorders since the 1970s. During his time in the field, he’s witnessed the rapid transformation of services available. He said there is still a deep misunderstanding among the general public of what developmental disorders look like, and the support the people who have them need.
“People with developmental disabilities are the most invisible population in our communities,” Walker-Matthews said. “Many people don’t understand what they look like or how they work. They can be afraid, even if there isn’t reason to be. The more attention we bring to educating, the better for everyone.”
Sitting with Caleb on a loveseat in the Bible Center Church on Friday, Kinser said she hopes to see services like this continue outside of the pandemic. She said she wants people to understand that when Caleb gets overwhelmed or anxious, it’s not just a minor discomfort. He has panic attacks. It can be scary, and hard to overcome.
“It’s hard for him, really hard sometimes. When he gets overwhelmed, it’s all he can think about,” Kinser said. “It’s a lot of work sometimes, and no fun for him as a kid."
If more thought can be put into tailoring events to accommodate those with developmental disorders, Kinser said she believes those negative experiences could be eliminated for some.
“It would make Caleb’s life easier, definitely," Kinser said. "He still gets nervous and having a calmer space to go would really help. For us, it helps create a better environment for our family. We can spend more time as a family. Sometimes we get distracted, trying to find the best way to keep out extra stimulation and make sure he’s calm. If we had options, we could spend more time together.”