State Health officials pushed back on a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Monday that calculates the number deaths in West Virginia has jumped more than 80% over historical death rates during a period from March 1 to April 11.
The CDC report, using preliminary death counts, estimates 5,221 West Virginians have died during that time period, well above the 3,040 deaths that would be expected during the same period based on historical death rates. That, according to the CDC, amounts to 2,181 excess deaths.
During Monday’s daily COVID-19 briefing, state Public Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp said the numbers represent an error in methodology.
“When we saw those numbers, we actually did not think it resonated with the ground truth of what we see in our communities," Slemp said. "We know roughly how many deaths occur each month.”
She said state Health officials contacted the CDC Monday and concluded there is a reporting error that skewed the numbers.
“West Virginia is reporting more rapidly in this last year, and they hadn’t taken that into consideration,” Slemp said, indicating the CDC will be reissuing figures for West Virginia.
According to the CDC report, state deaths during the reporting period historically average between 502 and 510 a week. The provisional data estimates there were 560 deaths in the week ending March 7. That number increased weekly, topping out at 1,252 deaths in the week ending April 11 -- the last week in the study.
According to state DHHR reporting, new positive cases of COVID-19 peaked in West Virginia during the following week.
If accurate, the CDC report could be indicative of underreporting of COVID-19, or could represent an increase in deaths among individuals who have deferred medical care during the pandemic, or other causes.
The CDC’s Media Office did not respond to a request for comment by the end of the workday Monday.
Week three of Gov. Jim Justice's six-week plan to reopen much of the state is slated to begin May 11. In a Monday evening news release, Justice announced businesses allowed to resume in that next phase includes gyms and fitness centers supervised by licensed professionals and drive-in theaters.
Justice announced on April 27 that entities including offices and government buildings, specialty retail stores, State Parks and facilities at the parks, gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, dine-in restaurants, hotels, casinos, spas/massage establishments, and other businesses would be reopening during weeks three through six, but did not specify what would reopen each week.
Also during Monday’s briefing:
• Justice said it is too early to speculate when events encompassing crowds in excess of 25, including sporting events, concerts and movie theaters, will be authorized to resume.
“This is going to be almost play it as we go,” he said, adding, “We’re not ready to move on that as of this time.”
• Justice said he remains confident the state will get permission to use federal stimulus funds to fill what is currently a $198 million shortfall in the state budget, despite statements by President Trump and U.S. Senate leadership opposing allowing states to do so.
“President Trump is reluctant to backfill states that have had decades of neglect with regard to their pension plans,” Justice said.
“All we’re trying to do is backfill the loss that’s come from the pandemic,” he added.
• Justice lifted stricter restrictions in six “hot spot” counties, including Jackson and Kanawha, leaving the tougher standards -- including limiting groups to no more than five persons -- to Berkeley, Jefferson, Monongalia, Marion and Harrison counties.