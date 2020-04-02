A taskforce created by West Virginia’s state schools superintendent recommends any work students have done or will do remotely since the statewide school shutdown began not count against their grades.
“It is recommended that the final grade a student had on March 13, 2020, be the lowest grade the student would receive,” the taskforce suggests for middle and high schoolers. “From this point forward, grades could be value-added through review, reteach, enrichment.”
As for elementary students, “it is recommended that children’s grades must not be lowered as a result of remote learning but enhanced.” For special education students, “progress reports rather than grades should be considered.”
The taskforce also recommends, as part of the same guidance document released late Wednesday, that students spend much less time on schoolwork during the shutdown than during a normal school day.
It suggests only this much per day:
• Prekindergarten – 20 minutes to an hour
• Kindergarten – a half-hour to an hour-and-a-half
• 1st-2nd grades -- 45 minutes to an hour-and-a-half
• 3rd-5th grades -- an hour to two hours
• Middle school -- an hour-and-a-half to two-hours-and-a-half
• High school -- two-three hours
The taskforce suggests teachers meet virtually to ensure that, when all subjects and classes are combined, work doesn’t exceed that recommended maximum.
The guidance document says Gov. Jim Justice directed state Superintendent Clayton Burch to assemble the taskforce. Its 43 members included Melissa Ruddle, Kanawha County’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, and Paula Potter, Kanawha’s assistant superintendent for middle schools.
The document also says, “The taskforce’s best practices and overarching recommendations respect that these decisions are made locally and recognizes that each school district will consider which of these best practices meets the unique needs of their student population.”
Throughout the document, the taskforce stresses the importance of maintaining communication with families and children and the difficulties of teaching at all at this time -- especially in an equitable manner. The taskforce notes many students have unstable home lives, not just unstable internet connections.
“Educators must be careful not to allow the lack of traditional, face-to-face classroom instruction [to] amplify existing inequities for the students they serve,” the guidance says.
“If some students are learning online while others are not, then offline activities should be educationally comparable to online activities and mirror the desired content, skills, and rigor,” it says. Teachers have been using both online education and paper packets to teach students.
“Since homes will be the new classrooms, it is critical that remote learning works in a multitude of family and home contexts,” the document says. “For example, students may be home alone while adults are working, they may be caretakers for siblings, coping with the illness or loss of a family member or struggling with their own anxiety and depression.”
On March 17, the day after the school shutdown began, Burch announced the cancellation of annual statewide standardized testing.
As the closure has since elongated, now at least through April 30, a remaining question has been how teachers would -- or whether they should -- continue with their usual grading practices. The new guidance recommends that grades on remote learning essentially just count for extra credit.
“It’s unrealistic to think that it’s going to be a lot of new content,” Burch said regarding remote education on MetroNews radio Thursday morning. He said he thinks a lot of virtual high school classes will continue, though.
The guidance also says the state’s virtual school will waive fees for summer courses for middle and high schoolers. Registration will start May 1, and courses should be complete by July 31.