West Virginia officials provided the first detailed glimpse of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the state during Thursday's coronavirus briefing.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and the state's COVID-19 czar, said the numbers are encouraging. However, he warned that the Mountain State is still early into the pandemic.
The surge of coronavirus cases in West Virginia is now projected to peak on April 15.
Using a football analogy, Marsh said: “If you go up with a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter, that doesn’t mean the game is over.”
He added, “We’re doing well, but it’s still early in the game.”
Thursday's briefing offered a look at health department data collected from the five counties with the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state. Those counties -- Berkeley, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion and Monongalia -- accounted for 442 of the then-504 total cases in West Virginia, or about 88 percent.
Of those 442 cases, 363 people, or 82.1%, were in home isolation, while 79 patients, or 17.9%, were hospitalized. Of the hospitalized patients, 40, or 9% of the total, were on regular hospital floors, while 39, or 8.8%, were in intensive care units, including 26, 5.9%, who were on ventilators.
Of the 442, 57 people, or 11.3%, had recovered -- meaning they had completed quarantine or are out of observation -- while five had died, a 1% mortality rate.
Nationally, the mortality rate for COVID-19 has been 3.4%, with a worldwide mortality rate of 5.5%, Marsh said.
Marsh urged West Virginians to resist becoming complacent in the face of promising COVID-19 numbers to date, asking residents to maintain their commitment to social distancing and staying at home.
The information is part of an expanded COVID-19 dashboard on the Department of Health and Human Resources’ website.
Also Thursday:
• Gov. Jim Justice, who has received requests to close golf courses during the pandemic, issued an executive order directing public and private golf courses to enhance social distancing. Among other requirements, the order sets a one-person-per-golfcart-limit, with exceptions for people living in the same household.
“We’re trying to keep our outdoor spaces open," the governor said, "but people are telling us people are not complying with the social-distancing.”
The order also allows municipalities to move city elections to coincide with the June 9 state primary election.
• National Guard Adj. Gen. James Hoyer said a second call center for unemployment claims to WorkForce West Virginia opened at 7 a.m. Thursday at West Virginia University, with a third call center in Charleston set to open shortly.
The additional call centers are part of an effort to resolve a backlog of claims after the surge of layoffs and furloughs as businesses have closed or reduced operations because of the pandemic.