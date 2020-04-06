All 124 residents and 39 staff members of the Eastbrook Center nursing facility in Kanawha City were tested for COVID-19 on Monday, after a positive test result was produced by one resident of the nursing home on Sunday.
By Monday afternoon, a second positive test result had been produced from a member of the Eastbrook Center’s staff, bringing Kanawha County’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 70, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
Dr. Sherri Young, the KCHD’s health officer and executive director, said that, several weeks ago, when she first planned to buy a quantity of rapid tests and develop the protocols for using them, she was aware that nursing homes would be among potential sites for coronavirus outbreaks.
“Today, we were able to determine in minutes another positive case,” she said, enabling her to order an immediate quarantine for the nursing home. A quarantine, she said, “is the only way to stop a community spread from a nursing home setting.”
Last week, the KCHD received 1,200 rapid-response COVID-19 tests from a private supplier, Biogen of Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The staff at Eastbrook Center was tested using rapid testing, which relies on finger-prick blood samples, and nasal swabs, while residents were tested using only nasal swabs. Nasal swab samples were taken to Charleston Area Medial Center’s laboratory for analysis, with test results expected in 24 to 48 hours.
Young said in a news release that the rapid tests provide the KCHD with “the best way to protect our first responders and health care professionals.”
Young said the KCHD was notified late Sunday that one of the Eastbrook Center residents had tested positive for COVID-19. After consulting with county, city and state officials, a team from CAMC, the KCHD, West Virginia National Guard, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and Charleston police was assembled.
The team arrived at the Chesterfield Avenue facility Monday morning to begin testing all patients and staff members. The same procedure was followed on March 25, after a single patient at the Brookdale Charleston Gardens nursing facility tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient who tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday was transferred to a Charleston area hospital, and family members were notified of the development, according to Larry Pack, CEO of Stonerise Healthcare, which operates Eastbrook and 16 other skilled-nursing facilities in West Virginia.
“While the news wasn’t what we had hoped for, it is most definitely what we have prepared for,” Pack said. “We remain focused on protecting all other residents and employees and will work tirelessly to maintain a safe and loving environment for those we serve.”