Local leaders in the City of Charleston and Kanawha County say they’re prepared to deal with fallout from the inevitable spread of the coronavirus, even if the disease is not yet confirmed in West Virginia.
At a Friday news conference, Kanawha Commission President Kent Carper said the county has been working with all its localities for weeks to ensure first responders and others are equipped to handle the threat to public health.
“Why would we wait for a case to act?” Carper said.
So far in West Virginia, there is not a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. Twenty-one residents have been tested, of which 17 were negative and four have results pending.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said while the county and the city have been preparing, there's still a long way to go.
“I want to make this very, very clear. This is a marathon,” Goodwin said. “We are in mile one.”
Goodwin said the city, county and Kanawha-Charleston Health Department have formed a joint command center at the KCHD building for quick communication and response.
Carper said all responses at the local level -- whether city or county -- come from protocols set by the state, which is following directives from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Carper said the county has plans in place to respond to residents in need if essential services are disrupted, but anything could change if they’re provided more information from the state.
“Here’s the problem with this whole situation -- it’s just not known yet,” Carper said. “What worries me more than anything else is the lack of testing. We have no idea about what the population is right now.”
On Friday, Carper, Goodwin and Kanawha Commissioner Ben Salango signed and submitted a request for federal assistance for local businesses weathering the effects of the coronavirus spread.
Since the 2014 Elk River chemical spill and subsequent water crisis, the city has regularly put away money to help the local economy recover if faced with a potential emergency.
Goodwin said even while that’s the case, residents should think of ways they can support local businesses. That could mean ordering local restaurants to-go, or shopping online when possible.
"Yes, this is a health crisis, [but] don't forget about your small businesses,” Goodwin said. “Don't forget about the folks who are really the backbone of the economy for this county and this city.”
As organizations in the area cancel and postpone events that regularly bring substantial revenue for city and county businesses, Goodwin said Friday it’s “far and away too early” to know what the real monetary implications will be.
So far, several tournaments scheduled at Shawnee Sports Complex have been postponed. The biggest is the U.S. Quidditch Cup 13, a multi-million dollar tournament initially scheduled to start on April 18, Salango said.
“This is so monumental, and this is going to have such a negative financial impact in the city of Charleston,” Goodwin said. “Our small change in our back pocket is not going to be enough, but we need to be prepared.”
Also Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that all public and private schools in the state will be closed until further notice in an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In response, Carper said public workers in the county will be on-hand to help facilitate food disbursements for students who rely schools to eat.
“We’ve got buses, we’ve got pickup trucks, we can help,” Carper said. “Let’s face it, these kids depend on that.”
Carper said it's an all-hands-on-deck approach when it comes to getting necessary services to those who are most vulnerable to contract COVID-19.
"They're going to need help bagging food, for example. We’re going to have some public employees that aren't going to be working at Shawnee right now. I’ve got a hunch what they’re going to be doing, they’re going to be helping," Carper said.
"I think the traditional is thrown out. We have to be creative," Goodwin added, saying with each emergency comes a different response, but the region has plenty of experience working through those recently.
“We learned with the water crisis, we learned with the derecho, we learned with Hurricane Sandy, with the tornado... we do things, maybe not exactly the same each time, there’s going to be a little bend, a little ebb and flow to the response that happens in almost any situation," Goodwin said. "Yes, we have our standard operating procedures, but things pop up. This is not like anything we’ve ever experienced before."
Carper echoed multiple times during the conference the crucial role first responders will play in battling the coronavirus.
“Right now, we’ve got to be prepared to deal with what only local government does. Only local government operates an ambulance service in this state. Only local government operates a fire department in this state. Only local government runs the 911 centers. That’s what we’re concerned about," he said.