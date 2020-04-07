Three more residents at the Eastbrook Center nursing facility in Kanawha City tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, according to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
There are now five positive COVID-19 cases — four patients and one staff member — tied to the facility. A resident had tested positive for the virus Sunday, which resulted in mass testing Monday, where one staffer tested positive.
Of the 121 remaining patients who were tested, 69 returned negative results and 52 patients had tests pending as of Tuesday, according to the health department. All of these were done by nasal swab, and tests are being processed at Charleston Area Medical Center.
The nearly 100 Eastbrook Center staffers who were not tested Monday have made arrangements with the health department for testing, according to a KCHD spokesperson. Thirty-nine staff members were given rapid-response tests Monday.
A team composed of CAMC workers, KCHD, West Virginia National Guard, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and Charleston police arrived at the Chesterfield Avenue facility Monday morning to begin mass testing.
KCHD Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young said screening everyone at high-risk facilities like Eastbrook Center will be the most critical step in containing the spread of the virus.
The same procedure was followed March 25, after a patient at the Brookdale Charleston Gardens nursing facility tested positive for COVID-19. No other patients or staffers tested positive.
The Eastbrook Center patient who tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday was transferred to a Charleston area hospital, and family members were notified of the development, according to Larry Pack, CEO of Stonerise Healthcare, which operates Eastbrook and 16 other skilled-nursing facilities in West Virginia.
The medical conditions of those who tested positive were unknown Tuesday evening.