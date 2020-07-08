Three National Guard service members tested positive for COVID-19 in late June after packing 850 boxes for one of West Virginia's largest food banks.
A National Guard member tested positive on June 24 at Grafton City Hospital, one day after working at a Mountaineer Food Bank warehouse in Sutton. Two additional members tested positive on June 25, National Guard spokesperson Maj. Holli Nelson told the Gazette-Mail on Wednesday.
A total of 64 National Guard members were potentially exposed, Nelson said. They were tested through the National Guard's mobile testing lab — all were given rapid Abbott ID NOW nasal swab tests, and all returned negative results.
Additionally, all 45 food bank employees were tested through the mobile testing site, and all tested negative. Only two employees came into contact with the National Guard members that day, said Mountaineer Food bank spokesperson Gabri Bonazzo.
The canned and boxed food packaged by the National Guard members on June 23 will not be distributed until August, Bonazzo said. The Centers for Disease Control currently advises COVID-19 typically stays on surfaces for hours to days, depending on how intensive cleaning is done.
The first National Guard member to test positive is suspected to have been exposed while off-duty, Nelson said. All positive and negative results from the mobile testing were reported to the state's electronic reporting system, she said.
"The initial positive was reported in Taylor County," Nelson said. "All positive results would be reported in the county where a service member lives."
The Abbott tests used on the service members and food bank employees comes with its own shortfalls, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA issued a warning in May two days after New York University researchers found the Abbott tests missed almost half of positive cases, according to the study on the test's effectiveness.
The FDA also warned Abbott tests may return false negatives.
The Abbott tests show results in as little as five minutes, and are different from traditional nasal swab tests that must be sent to labs for results. Abbott Labs has pushed back against the study.
The Abbott tests are also different from the rapid-response finger prick tests, which the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department secured 1,200 of in early April. The finger prick test uses a blood sample instead of a specimen from a nasal swab.
The Mountaineer Food Bank, based in Gassaway, provides assistance to more than 450 feeding programs in 48 West Virginia counties.