WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday asked congressional leaders to swiftly commit another $250 billion to replenish a new $349 billion small-business coronavirus program that is being overwhelmed by surging demand.
President Donald Trump said banks have processed $70 billion in taxpayer-backed loans for 250,000 small businesses since Friday, as companies seek emergency help to deal with the enormous business disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
He did not say how many of those loans have been approved and how many have received any of the money. And his data suggest the program has reached a small fraction of U.S. firms — there are 30 million small businesses in the United States that employ a total of 60 million people.
“We’ll be running out of money pretty quickly, which is a good thing in this case, not a bad thing,” Trump told reporters.
Republicans will try to advance the matter through Congress immediately. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday he hopes to bring the matter up for a vote by Thursday. The program allows companies with fewer than 500 employees to seek taxpayer-backed loans from banks, and these loans will not need to be paid back if the companies meet certain worker-retention metrics, among other things. Democrats haven’t rejected the White House request but they have said they want to include other emergency aid, such as hazard pay for workers.
The Small Business Administration initiative, called the Paycheck Protection Program, was created as part of the $2 trillion coronavirus economic-rescue bill enacted late last month. Many companies are scrambling for assistance as the entire U.S. economy has been upended in the past month because of rolling shutdowns ordered by state and local governments.
Many businesses complained Friday that the program was overwhelmed and impossible to navigate, but the most recent data suggests many firms have been able to move into the program in recent days.
The White House has made numerous adjustments to the program in the past week to expand it for applicants and make it more attractive to banks originating the taxpayer-backed loans. They have raised the processing fee that banks may charge to make the loan and ensured that churches and faith-based firms may apply, among other things.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. — who developed the program — has led the charge in demanding more money.
McConnell said he would speak with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and hopes “to approve further funding for the Paycheck Protection Program by unanimous consent or voice vote during the next scheduled Senate session, on Thursday.”
Many businesses laid off workers as their revenue evaporated when millions of Americans were ordered to stay home to stop the coronavirus’s spread last month. To try to avert an even bigger wave of layoffs, Rubio and Congress created the PPP.
The White House and the Treasury Department have devoted enormous resources to get this program up and running, spending less time on other elements of the stimulus law — including an expansion of unemployment insurance and payments to individual.
Businesses with fewer than 500 employees are eligible for loans of up to $10 million. The loans will be forgiven, meaning business owners will not have to pay them back, if they meet certain requirements, including using 75% of the money to retain or rehire employees.
Businesses may receive a $10,000 loan advance that does not have to be repaid, the SBA has said. It’s unclear whether the Treasury Department or the SBA will disclose the identities of the companies receiving the taxpayer-funded loans.