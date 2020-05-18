HUNTINGTON — Tuesday, May 19, is the final day to register to vote in the rescheduled June 9 primary election in West Virginia.
West Virginians can register or update their registration online, in person at their county courthouse or by mail. Applications can be found on the secretary of state’s website.
A driver’s license or ID card is required to register online, as well as the last four digits of a person’s Social Security number.
Voters can also check their registration status online. If a person has not voted in the past few elections, it is recommended they check that they have not been removed from voter rolls.
Options for voting this year include in-person voting on Election Day, a 10-day early voting period, electronic absentee voting for certain eligible voters, and the expanded use of the excused absentee ballot process due to coronavirus concerns.
Using emergency authorities allowed because of the pandemic, county clerks have sent absentee applications to every registered voter. As of last week, more than 220,000 voters have requested absentee ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s office. That is 18% of all registered voters in the Mountain State. In previous elections, fewer than 3% of voters have participated by absentee.
Voters will still have the option to vote in-person during early voting, May 27 to June 6, and on Election Day, June 9.
Secretary of State Mac Warner said in a release Liberty Distributors, a West Virginia family-owned company, is currently distributing face shields, masks, gloves, cleansing wipes, hand sanitizer and other safety material to every county, and these items will be in place before the first day of early voting. Poll workers are training in best practices for keeping polling location and election equipment safe and sanitized.
Overseas West Virginians can vote via absentee ballot or through an online platform, as well. For the first time, voters with certain physical disabilities can also use the online platform.
For voting assistance, call 304-558-6000 or toll free 866-767-8683.