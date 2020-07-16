Two Charleston police officers and one department staffer have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Thursday news release from the city.
The city learned Thursday that two officers had tested positive, according to the release. One officer's last shift was on Sunday, while the other hasn't worked since July 9.
A "support staff" member in the CPD tested positive Sunday, according to the release, but has not been in contact with the public or been at the police station since last Friday.
“I am happy to report that all positive individuals are at home and doing well with few symptoms at this time,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in the release. “Thank you to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for setting up a mobile testing site for all members of the Charleston Police Department and their families.”
All operations within the police department will continue as normal, according to the release.
Six total positive COVID-19 results from City of Charleston or Kanawha County offices have now been reported this week.
Two Kanawha Circuit Court employees and one employee in the Kanawha Prosecuting Attorney's Office have tested positive since Sunday, according to the county.
The circuit court was closed as a precaution Monday, and was set to reopen fully at 9 a.m. Friday.
"The employees had been following proper guidelines and had been wearing masks and social distancing in their offices on a daily basis," County Manager Jennifer Herald wrote in a news release.
Kanawha-Charleston Health Department Executive Director Dr. Sherri Young said testing results for the rest of the department and their families will be available within the next three days.
Late Thursday, the state House of Delegates confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19. People who had contact with the House Clerk's Office this week are being advised to quarantine immediately, monitor themselves for symptoms and get tested, according to a statement from the House.
The employee was present at the Health and Human Resources Committee meeting in the House Chamber on Monday, the release states. Employees had been required to practice social distancing and wear face masks.
Testing will be available Friday morning at the Capitol complex to staff and others who may have had contact with the Clerk's Office.
“We are saddened to learn this virus has now afflicted someone in our House family,” said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay. “We take this matter very seriously. We have closed our Clerk’s Office until it can be thoroughly sanitized and are encouraging all who may have come into contact with that office or its staff to quarantine and be tested.”