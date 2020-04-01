One of the worst-case scenarios became a reality late Tuesday for the travel sports industry.
In a notice sent to state association presidents, board members, committee/advisory chairs and its national staff, United States Youth Soccer announced it is canceling its Presidents Cup, National Championships and all regional tournaments because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization’s Eastern Presidents Cup was scheduled for June 19-23, and the Eastern Regional Tournament was scheduled for June 26-July 2, with competition in both events set for the Barboursville Soccer Complex and the Shawnee Sports Complex, in Dunbar. The two sites also co-hosted the tournaments in 2019.
The cancellations are expected to bring an economic loss of $28-$30 million to the region, according to West Virginia Soccer Association President Len Rogers.
Barboursville had hosted USYS events prior to last year -- the 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2016 Eastern Regionals were all held there -- but the development of the Shawnee Sports Complex, and the partnership between the two sites, helped maximize the experience for all involved.
“Shawnee made perfect sense, logistically. We want everybody’s experience to be good,” Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said. “Getting them on board, we had hotels from Clendenin to Grayson, Kentucky, full. We had people in hotels staying as far [away] as Chapmanville.”
Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango was integral in getting the Shawnee Sports Complex built and in bringing USYS events to the facility. He said 41 hotels in the Kanawha Valley were filled for the Eastern Regional a year ago, and even though the negative financial effects will be felt, steps already are being taken to help minimize the losses.
“Obviously, we’re disappointed, but we’re already looking at alternatives,” Salango said. “We’re working on scheduling tournaments in late June and July so local teams and teams all over the Eastern United States may be able to come and participate.
“It’s an opportunity -- if it’s safe -- to do something and have our own tournaments around that time frame. I don’t think, at least for now, that there should be any problems in July, and we are praying [the coronavirus] subsides by then. If that’s true, July is open and we will see what we can do to bring something here.”
Within the WVSA, adjustments already have been made to the schedule. The Open Cup, scheduled for May 2-3, and the State Cup, slated for May 30-31, are being moved. Rogers said the dates now vacated by the canceled USYS events could be landing spots.
“We’re having a conference call [Wednesday] with our WVSA Board and clubs to talk about the possibility of playing our State Cup, which is in Beckley, and then doing the Open Cup back here in Barboursville,” Rogers said. “It would be in late June or early July, somewhere in that range. That’s only if it is safe and the virus is gone. That’s about the only hope we’ve got to keep things out there.”
For Tatum, the cancellations come with a silver lining.
In February, Barboursville announced a $1.8 million investment in the facility to bring synthetic turf, lighting upgrades and other improvements. But with the government stay-at-home order issued for West Virginia and surrounding states, work on those improvements had come to a halt, putting completion by the start of the Eastern Regional in doubt.
“We had been fully anticipating being ready for June and July, but the stay-at-home orders being issued put a stop to the work that could be done because the construction companies were not working,” Tatum said. “It’s unfortunate for us but, at the same time, we were just going to get the synthetic fields done and not have some of the other things we’re doing finished. So, it gives us a chance to back up the date for completion and give ourselves time to get ready for when the tournaments do come back.”
And that will be soon.
The 2021 Eastern Presidents Cup is already slated to return to the two sites June 19-23, 2021. And while the Eastern Regional is already planned for Hammonton, New Jersey, Salango said efforts to secure the 2022 tournament have already begun.
“We’ve already reached out and asked them to bring those tournaments back to West Virginia, and I know they’re considering that,” Salango said. “Obviously, we’re disappointed, but we’re looking at all alternatives. Hopefully, the health pandemic plaguing our world will be over by June and we can try to do something, if possible, and create our own tournaments.”