Valley Health Systems announced a new drive-thru coronavirus testing site at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.
The testing site, located at 703 7th Avenue in Huntington, will open at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release from Valley Health. The new location brings the health care provider’s number of drive-thru sites to three. The other locations are at East Huntington Health Center on U.S. 60 in Huntington and the former Milton Health Center at 1 Harbour Way in Milton.
Patients must first call 304-399-3358 to register for a telehealth visit with a Valley Health provider before visiting the drive-thru site. Patients may also visit valleyhealth.org/telehealth for more information.
Valley Health was also granted temporary permission to use telehealth for other behavioral and medical health needs such as: behavioral health, family medicine, internal medicine, pediatric care, and MAT, according to the news release. Patients may call their Valley Health provider for more information about telehealth appointments.