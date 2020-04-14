Owners of the more than 7,500 Limited Video Lottery machines in West Virginia -- machines that have been shut down by executive order since midnight March 18 -- will have a $7.5 million bill come due when, or shortly after, bars and clubs are allowed to reopen.
Under the law legalizing video lottery in bars and clubs, an annual license fee of $1,000 per machine is due on May 1.
“If we’re going to be shut down for a month or a month and a half, that month and a half of lost business is every bit of everyone’s profit to pay those fees,” Steve Holbert, an LVL operator and certified public accountant from Fairmont, said.
Holbert is one of several LVL operators asking the state Lottery Commission to waive the annual fee in light of the extended shutdown of bars and clubs amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Under Executive Order 7-20, issued March 19, Gov. Jim Justice suspended the May 1 due date for as long as the coronavirus state of emergency is in effect. That same order also suspended licensing renewal requirements for health care professionals, vehicle weight limits, vehicle inspections and Alcohol Beverage Control Administration permit renewals.
However, John Myers, the Lottery Commission's director, said the LVL license fees are set in state law and it is beyond the commission’s purview to waive those and other Lottery licensing fees.
“At this time, we have had no discussion on waiving any fees,” Myers said, when asked if the commission would take up the matter. “Most fees are set statutorily and are not at the discretion of the Lottery Commission to cancel.”
Holbert said he’s hopeful Justice will consider legislative action, if needed, to waive the fees, noting that LVL operators are ineligible for most loan packages under the $2 trillion federal coronavirus relief act, which excludes many gambling enterprises.
If the shutdown goes beyond April, he said, a number of bars and clubs and LVL operators in the state might not survive -- particularly if license fees come due after weeks or months of no revenue.
“They’re going to put people out of business if they do that,” Holbert said.
“The governor always says, 'We’re all in this together,'" he added. “If we’re all in this together, and the state is going to get $1.2 billion, at least that’s what President Trump says, then surely to goodness the governor can take care of people.”
In the 2018-19 budget year, Limited Video Lottery produced gross revenue of $392.3 million. The state’s share of LVL profits totaled $184.55 million.