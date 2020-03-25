As a former critical care nurse in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Sara Morrison is picking up her needles and accepting a new kind of call to action: She is joining dozens of other Charleston Area Medical Center volunteers who are sewing medical masks for those on the front lines of her profession.
“There is such a need; we have to do something,” she said. “I said, ‘Hey, I’m willing to do whatever you want me to do, and I do sew.’ ”
She understands firsthand the need for fresh masks and is alarmed by the current shortage.
“Being an ICU nurse, every hospital, every person that’s in and out of an infectious environment needs to wear their PPE, personal protective equipment, because, if not, you’re getting it on you, you’re going from one patient room to another. And also other staff is working with you,” she said.
“You may go in and out of that room, just that one room, several times simply because you’re doing meds, changing the patient, changing their IV, just general care, and once you’ve been in there, that mask, it’s contaminated.”
Volunteer coordinators with CAMC posted the request for hand-sewn masks late last week and have been inundated by seamstresses willing to help. They’ve streamlined the drop-off procedure to a single location — the shuttered CAMC Lighthouse Childcare & Development Center at 3410 Virginia Ave., in Charleston’s Kanawha City.
“We have had to suspend our volunteer services in the hospitals, so this is a way for those who can sew to help out during this critical time,” said Kelly Anderson, a registered nurse and CAMC’s director of volunteer services.
“In lieu of hospital-grade masks, these will serve as a barrier for hospital personnel to protect the mucus membranes of their noses and mouths,” she said.
“We can’t say that it’s as good a protection as a hospital mask, because it’s not, but we’re trying to provide our front-line team with the equipment they need to do their jobs in the safest way possible and in this crisis that may be the safest way possible.”
Morrison got supplies late Saturday and, by Monday morning, had made 30 masks, complete with a pocket for additional filtration. By Tuesday, the hospital had received roughly 600 masks, with more coming in each day.
A list of equipment and instructions is available at CAMC.org.
For Morrison, helping out in any way she can is part of a sacred duty.
“In my mind, they say, ‘Once a Marine, always a Marine.’ In me, I’m a nurse. I will always be a nurse,” she said. “It is probably the most worthwhile thing I have ever done in my whole life. It’s part of who I am; it’s in my heart.”
She compares the coronavirus crisis to others in years gone by.
“I remember when we first started taking care of the AIDS patients and the stigma and the frightened staff and, again, we had to discuss PPE then, going in and out of rooms and learning about the disease itself so we could take better care, and that’s part of what we’re fighting now,” she said.
The lack of masks, she said, is not unlike the shortage of functional equipment for soldiers on the front lines of a different kind of battle.
“When we first went into Afghanistan and we were hearing about the bullet-proof jackets that weren’t working, it kinda feels that way,” she said. “When you don’t have the right equipment to keep you safe to do your job, I think it’s scary.”
For more information on donating homemade medical masks, visit camc.org or call 304-388-7426.