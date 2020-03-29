As warm weather descended on Charleston, dozens of locals descended on Kanawha Boulevard, where vehicle traffic was blocked to allow more space between walkers, bikers and runners.
Zeke Allen and Rusty Henry, both of Charleston, took to walking laps both days while the weather held.
"We walk every day anyway," Allen said. "This is nice. There's more room -- we're definitely six feet apart now."
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the boulevard’s closure in a Friday news release. Goodwin said she hoped opening the street would allow people to safely get out of their homes, where many have been holed away to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
"It is important to engage in safe physical activity during this pandemic," Goodwin said. "Currently, there isn't enough space on the boulevard to push a stroller or run with a friend or keep within the [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines for social distancing. With the weather being nice this weekend, we felt it important to give folks a place they could safely enjoy."
People walked in wide paths around one another. Some raced bicycles from Brooks Street to Court Street, the entirety of the closed stretch. Kassie Riggs and Dylan Whitfield took their dogs out to get a little extra running space.
"We've definitely been trying to get out. Yesterday we went out to the forest," Whitfield said, holding 3-year-old bloodhound mix Jackson on a leash. "It's nice to have the extra space today, though. It's such a beautiful day, too, we couldn't stay in."
Riggs is a medical student at West Virginia University. Before COVID-19, she was working at Charleston Area Medical Center. Now, she said, all the med students like her have been sent out while staff deals with the pandemic. She's missing clinical hours because she’s unable to be at the hospital. She said she's using what time she can to get more studying done. It's still difficult, she said, to watch the health care workers she knows in dangerous situations.
Whitfield said he and Riggs are hoping everything slows down soon.
"That way we can get back to our normal lives," he said. "I think everyone wants that."
In West Virginia, many businesses have been ordered close as COVID-19 spreads. People who can work from home are urged to do so and trips to stores are encouraged only for essentials. That's left a lot of people inside the last few weeks.
"I mean, how many times can you mow your grass? You've got to find other things to do -- for the sake of a marriage," Allen laughed. "We'd all be going real crazy, I think, if we couldn't get outside."
Henry said he was surprised there weren't more people on the Boulevard over the weekend. On the city's East End, many people sat on porches and lawns.
"The weather is getting nicer,” Allen said. “It’s only going to get warmer. I like the idea of finding new ways with all of this that we can get outside. It helps keep us healthy, and I'll say it again, it helps with the sanity."