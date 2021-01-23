A new vaccine registration system is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Monday in West Virginia.
West Virginians 65 and older are advised to visit vaccinate.wv.gov to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Registration also may be done through the same system by phone at 1-833-734-0965, according to the state health department.
The vaccine registration office will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, according to the state health department. The office will be closed Sundays.
The fastest way to register into this system will be online, Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said.
People without internet service or a computer may call the vaccine hotline number, which is the same number the state released Jan. 4 for vaccine questions and information.
This registration also will apply to school teachers 50 and older who have not yet received a vaccination, Crouch said.
Crouch said those already on a vaccine registration list but still waiting for their first shot should not register again. Existing lists from local health centers will be merged with those registered through the new system.
“Please don’t call the call line or register again, you will keep your priority,” Crouch said.