With the state experiencing a small uptick in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, state officials Wednesday urged West Virginians to remain vigilant in mask wearing and social distancing.
“We are not finished with this virus. More people, I’m worried, are starting to let their guard down,” Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and state COVID-19 czar, said during the state COVID-19 briefing.
With several European counties experiencing a third surge of COVID-19 cases, and with several U.S. states seeing spikes as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed, Marsh advised, “West Virginia, we are not out of the woods yet.”
As of Tuesday, the state had 5,206 active COVID-19 cases, up 29 cases from Monday, but well below the peak of more than 29,000 in early January.
Since mid-February, Gov. Jim Justice has been rolling back executive orders limiting capacity in restaurants, bars, retail businesses, gymnasiums and fitness centers, and other locations. On March 5, he authorized bars and restaurants to operate at 100% seating capacity.
Justice on Wednesday said he believes reopening is the right thing to do, even if it may be contributing to the uptick in cases.
“I absolutely believe with all in me we’ve done the right thing about reopening as much as we can,” he said. “We’ve got to go on and live our lives. We have to keep the engine of our economy running.”
Justice also said he was not concerned by a study released by the Delphi Group, at Carnegie Mellon University, that found West Virginia has the 20th highest rate of vaccine hesitancy in the U.S., with 26% of West Virginians surveyed saying they will “probably not” or “definitely not” get vaccinated.
“For us to be ranked 20th, to be perfectly honest, is pretty daggum good,” Justice said. “In fact, it’s better than good considering the mindset of the West Virginia people of old in a lot of ways.”
Justice said from outsider’s perspective, given the state’s mindset and Republican politics, the assumption would be West Virginia would come up “dead last or close to dead last” in vaccination rates.
He noted many teachers and nursing home staff turned down vaccinations when they were initially offered, but ultimately opted to be vaccinated, based on coworkers’ experiences.
Justice said he uses each of the thrice-weekly COVID-19 briefings to encourage West Virginians to get vaccinated, and to assuage fears of possible side effects.
“We say it, and say it and say it,” Justice said, adding, “We’ve made really, really good headway, but we need to keep at it.”
To date, the state has administered 644,173 doses of vaccine, with 36% of the total population and 58% of the higher-risk 65 and older population receiving at least one dose.