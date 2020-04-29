Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that, after three consecutive days of the cumulative percentage of positive COVID-19 tests below 3%, the state will proceed with the second week of his multi-week plan to reopen West Virginia, beginning Monday.
It also means outpatient health care providers, including primary care physicians, dentists, physical and occupational therapists, among others, can immediately proceed to begin reopening.
During the daily state COVID-19 briefing, Justice credited West Virginians for abiding by social distancing and stay-at-home rules, which he said has helped keep positive test rates below 3% on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Now we’ve got to bring our state back to life, and we’ve got to move to bring our state back to some semblance of normalcy,” Justice said.
As previously announced, week two of the phased-in reopening of the state includes:
• Small, non-retail businesses with fewer than 10 employees.
• Professional services, including hair and nail salons and barbershops.
• Outdoor dining at restaurants.
• Church and funeral services.
In all cases, reopening of businesses and activities will require maintaining physical distancing, sanitization, and for employees and staff to wear protective gear, including face masks.
Both Justice and state COVID-19 czar Dr. Clay Marsh urged state residents Wednesday to continue to practice social distancing, and to wear masks or other face coverings when in situations requiring close contact with others.
“When we go back out again, using face covers is certainly very important,” Marsh said.
Marsh also defended the change of criteria for when to begin to reopen state businesses and activities, from a standard that originally called for 14 consecutive days of decreasing numbers of positive COVID-19 cases, and why the state is using cumulative total testing, rather than the rolling measure of recent testing.
Marsh said the combination of positive test rates staying below 3%, and the R0 measure of spread of infection staying below 1 — meaning one infected individual will spread the virus to fewer than one other person — gives confidence that penetration of the virus statewide is not extensive.
Marsh said experience in other countries and other states shows that maintaining a low R0 factor is a key to proceeding with reopening the state.
“That is the most critical number, that tells you if you’re spreading [the virus] quickly or not,” he said, adding, “We are monitoring every day and generally, more than once a day a number of different parameters.”