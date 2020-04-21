West Virginia public schools won’t have in-person classes for the rest of the school year, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday.
“The last thing on the planet I would do is put our kids in harm’s way,” Justice said.
He said distance education — which has taken place online and through other means, though student access to this is unequal — needs to continue, along with counties’ ongoing efforts to feed kids.
Before COVID-19, county public school systems were scheduled to let students out for summer by early June.
But the state shut down schools starting March 16, at first for just two weeks, then for another three, then to May 1, and, now, for the rest of the school year.
At the start of this month, the leaders of both political parties in the state Legislature jointly called on the governor to cancel in-person classes for the rest of the school year, but he resisted at the time.
When West Virginia first announced its statewide shutdown, it was among the first handful of states to make the move. Three bordering states — Ohio, which was first in the nation, Kentucky and Maryland — had made the announcement before West Virginia did.
On Monday, Kentucky and Ohio both announced their closure would extend for the rest of the school year, and West Virginia followed suit Tuesday.
But this time, more than half of the other 50 states made the announcement before them, according to Education Week.
State schools Superintendent Clayton Burch also announced Tuesday that “all virtual school for high school students this summer will be free … for those that need anything in that transition.”
He also confirmed that current high school juniors will be able to take a free SAT college entrance exam in the fall. Usually, West Virginia juniors take the SAT as their statewide standardized test in that grade, but standardized testing was also canceled this spring.