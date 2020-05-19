The state Division of Motor Vehicles will resume the remaining services that were put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, albeit with some modifications, beginning May 26.
Included in this will be the need to schedule appointments for services that must be done in-person: transferring an out-of-state driver’s license; issuing an original identification card; reissuing an ID card or driver’s license with changes; driver knowledge examinations; and salesperson knowledge examinations.
Appointments will be offered at the following regional office locations: Kanawha City/Charleston, Winfield, Beckley, Charles Town/Kearneysville, Huntington, Moundsville, Fairmont, Flatwoods, Romney and Parkersburg. The DMV will launch its online appointment scheduling app later this week.
The DMV will also resume driver skill examinations on May 26. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, new courses have been developed at nine Regional Office locations (excluding Winfield). These new courses will allow the examiner to observe the applicant’s driving from outside the car while the applicant completes the test with a licensed parent or other licensed driver over the age of 21 inside the vehicle.
In addition to the appointment-based scheduling system, the DMV has enacted safety measures including upgrading the regional offices with Plexiglas wall dividers, temperature checks and masks for employees, and plenty of cleaning supplies.
Also Monday, the DMV announced it was extending its waiver period for expired documents until Aug. 1. This extension applies to driver’s license renewals, instructional permits and vehicle registrations, among others.
Many DMV transactions can be completed online. A full list of services can be found at dmv.wv.gov. Title and registration work can be completed by mail or through any license and title agencies that remain open.
For more information, contact the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066.