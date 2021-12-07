West Virginia surpassed 5,000 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, a grim milestone for a state that has one of the highest virus-related mortality rates per-capita in the nation.
With 31 additional deaths reported Tuesday, the state's pandemic total now stands at 5,021, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. West Virginia has the nation's 14th-highest virus-related mortality rate per capita, according to Dr. Clay Marsh, the state's COVID-19 czar and vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University.
The number of active and total cases continues to rise, as does the rate of transmission, which sat at 1.09 Tuesday -- the highest it has been since cases surged during the late summer.
Marsh said there is no reason to believe the current surge has hit its peak. Instead, he said, the increased rate of transmission means the outbreak is continuing to grow.
“All signs show COVID-19 is here; it’s spreading in West Virginia,” Marsh said.
As of Tuesday, there were 8,249 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, including 771 reported overnight. Hospitalizations totaled 595, with 206 of those patients in intensive care units and 111 on ventilators. The number of patients on ventilators and in intensive care units is as high as it's been since early November, according to the DHHR.
Hospitalizations peaked at a pandemic-high of 1,012 on Sept. 23, and Marsh said the state never quite recovered from that surge. Today, he said, hospitals are “much fuller,” and there is less staffing available to deal with another, compounding outbreak.
To quell another potential surge, Marsh urged residents to get vaccinations and booster shots.
According to the DHHR's coronavirus dashboard, 900,909 residents have been fully vaccinated, about 53% of those eligible. About 27% of people -- 246,099 -- have received a booster dose.
While Gov. Jim Justice also focused heavily on the need for boosters during his Tuesday news briefing, Marsh said he wants to see a renewed effort in childhood vaccinations.
According to the dashboard, only about 23% of those ages 5-18 are fully vaccinated. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia is tied with Mississippi for the lowest vaccination rate in the nation of children ages 5 to 11.
Increasing the rate of childhood vaccinations is crucial, Marsh said, as the omicron variant inevitably closes in on West Virginia. The majority of COVID-19 cases is still linked to the delta variant, but Marsh said it's only a matter of time before the omicron variant reaches the Mountain State. So far, no cases of the omicron variant have been detected here.
Also Tuesday, Justice announced a new Do It For Babydog vaccine-incentive lottery aimed at seniors. All seniors who get fully vaccinated and boosted will automatically receive a $50 prepaid gift card. Four senior centers with the highest rates of vaccination in their region will win $100,000 and get a visit from the governor's pet, Babydog.