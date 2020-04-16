West Virginia received $625 million in federal stimulus funds in a wire transfer Wednesday evening, half the minimum $1.25 billion each state is to receive to keep their economies going during the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday.
He said states are awaiting guidance on how those funds may be spent — and whether some of it may be used to fill massive budget deficits. He said governors made clear in a conference call with the White House earlier Thursday that they must have that ability.
“I can’t imagine the federal government is going to call back up, and say, ‘We don’t want you to spend that money in your state,’ ” Justice said.
He added that his gut feeling is that states will get permission to use some of the stimulus money to fill budget deficits.
During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Justice said his “finance people” — presumably Department of Revenue officials — came to him about two weeks ago with dire warnings that the economic shutdown caused by the pandemic will leave the 2019-20 state budget with a deficit in excess of $375 million as of June 30. He said they urged him to use Rainy Day reserve funds, the Medicaid trust fund and other funds to help close that gap, to lay off “lots” of government employees and to cut programs and social services.
Justice said he has resisted taking such drastic action, on hopes the state will be able to use federal stimulus money to backfill the budget.
“At the end of the day, we’re going to get through this,” the governor said. “We’re going to get through this, and be made whole.”
The teleconference with governors and the White House was primarily designed to unveil President Donald Trump’s proposal for reopening society as the numbers of coronavirus cases begin to subside.
During his briefing Thursday, Justice declined to give details of the plan, saying Trump would unveil it at a White House briefing Thursday evening. However, the governor said he will heed the advice of state health care experts as West Virginia begins to reopen.
Justice said he will not endanger people’s lives or health, but added that he also recognizes the harm to businesses and to people’s lives if the economy takes a plunge into a full-scale depression.
“It’s daggum if you do and daggum if you don’t in this situation,” he said.
Also during Thursday’s briefing:
- Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 czar, said that, while keys to being able to phase into reopening society will include expanded testing and the ability to quickly address possible surges, the primary factor will be for residents to continue practicing social distancing, thorough hand washing and to stay at home as much as possible, as most West Virginians have done for the past month.
- Justice opened the briefing by announcing the state’s 13th coronavirus death, noting that each death is not a statistic but a person with a name and family. He said he is angry that his edict for 100 percent testing of all residents and staff members at any nursing home with a positive test was not followed in at least one instance.
“I’m not going to tolerate it,” he said, without identifying the particular long-term care facility.