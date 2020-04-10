West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch has said day care centers no longer are allowed to care for “non-essential” workers’ children, but the state will pay for “essential” workers’ child care needs during the COVID-19 crisis.
Jessica Holstein, a spokeswoman for the department, wrote in an email that “this child care assistance is only for those essential workers who have no other option and must leave their home to perform their work. Essential workers who are teleworking are not eligible for assistance unless they are telemedicine providers.”
Holstein wrote that eligible parents will have their child care fully paid for.
They must apply by contacting their local Child Care Resource and Referral Agency, she wrote. The agency serving Kanawha, Clay, Jackson and Roane counties may be reached at 304-414-4488 or toni.l.mckinley@wv.gov.
Crouch wrote a letter explaining the changes to all licensed or registered day cares on March 24. Gov. Jim Justice’s order for non-essential businesses to close took effect that night.
Justice, when ordering the shutdown of schools statewide starting March 16, left private and nonprofit day cares open.
Some other states also had left day cares open but restricted them to serving only the children of people such as first responders, emergency workers and health care workers. West Virginia’s more recent narrowing of child care access to just essential workers moves the state more in that direction.
However, Justice has deemed as “essential” many more employees beyond those such as nurses and firefighters. He’s included grocery store workers, coal miners and car and gun sellers in the essential designation.
In the wake of the new child care restriction, West Virginia University professors who sent their children to the Bright Horizons WVU Child Learning Center are opposing that day care’s decision to stop paying its teachers. Bright Horizons Family Solutions is a multinational, publicly traded corporation.
“We want our kids to — when they go back to that day care — to have the same teachers, the same continuity of care,” said Johanna Winant, a WVU English professor who was sending her 1-year-old there.
Winant expressed concern about teachers losing their health care during the coronavirus pandemic. A letter that Bright Horizons sent parents didn’t guarantee it would continue offering employees benefits past June 1, even if the workers paid premiums.
“Further action will be considered if necessary,” the letter said. It did say WVU was helping pay employee benefit costs.
Winant criticized Bright Horizons for the letter, which said there would be a “Bridge Program” and “Employee Care Counselors” to help the workers with things like applying for unemployment benefits.
“It’s just all full of really poorly written euphemism,” she said. “I’m an English professor, and I was offended by it.
“These are already people who are living on food stamps and spending their days on exhausting work, and really important work,” she added. “It was already so devalued, and now to see it devalued further makes me so sick.”
Christina Fattore, a WVU political science associate professor, said in a Twitter message that “a multimillion dollar corporation is more concerned about lining its pockets than supporting its teachers during this national crisis. It’s disgusting.”
Fattore noted The Boston Globe’s report that Bright Horizons’ chief executive officer agreed to forgo his salary this year, or until the majority of day cares reopen.
“Cool,” she tweeted. “If I made $3.4 mil two years ago, I’d be OK with that too.”
The company said in an email that “this [is] a difficult time for everyone at Bright Horizons since we had to close many of our centers across the country.”
“We do not take the impact that this pandemic is having on our teachers and so many families lightly,” it said. “We are doing all we can to support our teachers in the best way we can. During this time, Bright Horizons is refocusing the organization on a mission to provide care for the children of health care workers and first responders.”
A separate Bright Horizons location, at WVU Medicine, is continuing to serve health care workers.