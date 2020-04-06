Nearly 500 West Virginia National Guard members on Monday were fighting the spread of the coronavirus in their home state in roles that included:
- Testing portable broadband hotspots for possible telehealth purposes in an under-served section of Wetzel County.
- Helping reconfigure a phone system at Saint Francis Hospital in Charleston to accommodate the conversion of office space to hospital rooms.
- Instructing employees of grocery retailers and others on the use of bleach mixtures and antiseptic wipes to decontaminate incoming containers of supplies.
National Guard personnel also joined Workplace West Virginia employees in manning call centers to help state residents process unemployment claims and continued to assemble and distribute boxes of food at the state’s two main food pantry suppliers, Mountaineer and Facing Hunger food banks.
Members of the WVNG’s communications team, working in conjunction with personnel from Marshall University and West Virginia University, traveled to the town of Hundred in Wetzel County on Monday to test portable satellite communications receiving gear.
The idea is to create temporary broadband hotspots capable of accommodating telehealth conferences between health care providers and patients in rural areas. A similar test at the Wharton Community Center in Boone County late last week proved successful.
Also on Monday, West Virginia Army National Guard soldiers worked with the lone telecommunications technician at Saint Francis Hospital to reconfigure and extend the hospital’s phone system, which is similar to one operated by the WVNG. The work will help the hospital convert office space on several floors of the hospital building into bed space.
Members of the West Virginia Army National Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team and 35th Enhanced Response Force Package continued their work with employees of retailers in the Kanawha Valley to demonstrate ways to ensure incoming shipments of supplies arrive free of contaminants. The spraying of bleach solutions and the use of antiseptic wipes were among techniques demonstrated.
More than 200 requests for the training have been received statewide, according to the WVNG. The Nitro Walmart is among retail outlets where the training has taken place. Store manager Tina Kelly told Guard officials that the training “makes my associates realize that this isn’t just coming from Walmart — the National Guard is also talking about how important hygiene and personal protective equipment are.”